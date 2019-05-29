Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Twitter    TWTR

TWITTER

(TWTR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/29 03:08:31 pm
36.655 USD   -1.70%
02:48pTWITTER : Launches Live Broadcasts for Up to Four People
DJ
01:44pTWITTER : Go live with guests!
PU
02:29aMARK ZUCKERBERG : Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
RE
Twitter : Launches Live Broadcasts for Up to Four People

05/29/2019 | 02:48pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Twitter is adding a new hosting feature to its live-video function.

Twitter users can now launch live broadcasts and invite up to three people to join in the chat, the social-media company said in a blog post Wednesday. Those watching the broadcast can listen to everyone speaking.

"You can discuss your interests with anyone around the world and actually hear their perspective and reactions in real-time," Twitter said in the blog post.

Live broadcasts will appear as tweets as well as on the profile page of the person hosting the broadcast.

Shares of Twitter were down about 1% in afternoon trading.

Facebook offers live group chat capabilities via Facebook and its Instagram app.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -1.20% 181.85 Delayed Quote.40.60%
TWITTER -1.55% 36.73 Delayed Quote.29.75%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 542 M
EBIT 2019 867 M
Net income 2019 493 M
Finance 2019 3 968 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 57,58
P/E ratio 2020 55,85
EV / Sales 2019 6,97x
EV / Sales 2020 5,92x
Capitalization 28 662 M
Chart TWITTER
Duration : Period :
Twitter Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 38,7 $
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omid R. Kordestani Executive Chairman
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Parag Agrawal Chief Technology Officer
David S. Rosenblatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER29.75%28 662
FACEBOOK40.60%526 111
MATCH GROUP INC63.83%19 698
LINE CORP-9.31%7 431
SINA CORP-25.19%2 868
XING SE47.37%2 197
