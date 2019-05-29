Twitter : Launches Live Broadcasts for Up to Four People

By Micah Maidenberg



Twitter is adding a new hosting feature to its live-video function.

Twitter users can now launch live broadcasts and invite up to three people to join in the chat, the social-media company said in a blog post Wednesday. Those watching the broadcast can listen to everyone speaking.

"You can discuss your interests with anyone around the world and actually hear their perspective and reactions in real-time," Twitter said in the blog post.

Live broadcasts will appear as tweets as well as on the profile page of the person hosting the broadcast.

Shares of Twitter were down about 1% in afternoon trading.

Facebook offers live group chat capabilities via Facebook and its Instagram app.

