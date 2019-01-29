Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Twitter    TWTR

TWITTER (TWTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Twitter : Partnering with researchers at UC Berkeley to improve the use of ML

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 07:29pm EST

At Twitter, our purpose is to serve public conversation around the world. With world leaders, journalists, celebrities on the platform, we serve conversations that are influential and leave a lasting impact on society. It is important to us to help increase the collective health, openness, and civility of public conversation.

Machine Learning plays a key role in powering Twitter. From onboarding users on the platform to preparing their timeline and everything in between, a multitude of ML models help power the experience. Thus, making Twitter more healthy requires making the way we practice ML more fair, accountable and transparent.

Studying the societal impact of machine learning is a growing area of research in which Twitter has been participating. We are a proud sponsor of the ACM FAT* 2019 conference. But we feel that this is just a start and and there is a lot more work ahead of us from both a research and a practical standpoint. We owe it to our users and society at large to improve in this area.

Today we are proud to share a significant step in this direction -- we are partnering with researchers at UC Berkeley to establish a new research initiative focused on studying and improving the performance of ML in social systems (such as Twitter). The initiative will be lead by Professor Moritz Hardt and Professor Ben Recht.

The team at UC Berkeley will closely collaborate with a corresponding team inside Twitter. As a company, Twitter is able to bring data and real-world insights to the table, but by partnering with UC Berkeley we can create a research program that has the right mix of fundamental and applied research components to make a real practical impact across industry.

Today, the consequences of exposing algorithmic decisions and machine learning models to hundreds of millions of people are poorly understood. Even less is known about how these algorithms might interact with social dynamics: people might change their behaviour in response to what the algorithms recommend to them, and as a result of this shift in behaviour the algorithm itself might change, creating a potentially self-reinforcing feedback loop. We also know that individuals or groups will seek to game or exploit our algorithms and safeguarding against this is essential.

By bringing together the academic expertise of UC Berkeley with our industry perspective, we are looking to do fundamental work in this nascent space and apply it to improve Twitter.

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 00:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWITTER
07:29pTWITTER : Partnering with researchers at UC Berkeley to improve the use of ML
PU
06:35pTWITTER : Pinterest taps Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan to lead IPO - sources
RE
02:42pEC's Andrus Ansip Calls for Tech Companies to Work Harder Against Fake News -..
DJ
09:29aGoogle, Facebook, Twitter must do more against fake news - EU
RE
01/24GUEST POST : Why we must remember the Holocaust
PU
01/22TWITTER : Gaming grabs the high score on Twitter
PU
01/21FACEBOOK : Russia Accuses Facebook, Twitter of Failing to Comply With Data Laws-..
DJ
01/21FACEBOOK : Russia Accuses Facebook, Twitter of Failing to Comply With Data Laws
DJ
01/18LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Rihanna and LVMH Team Up to Create a Luxury Fashion..
DJ
01/17TWITTER : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 001 M
EBIT 2018 745 M
Net income 2018 1 005 M
Finance 2018 3 032 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,60
P/E ratio 2019 68,96
EV / Sales 2018 7,39x
EV / Sales 2019 6,31x
Capitalization 25 220 M
Chart TWITTER
Duration : Period :
Twitter Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 34,0 $
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omid R. Kordestani Executive Chairman
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Parag Agrawal Chief Technology Officer
David S. Rosenblatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER15.27%25 220
FACEBOOK12.50%423 797
MATCH GROUP INC22.73%14 597
LINE CORP6.61%8 582
SINA CORP9.88%4 212
DENA CO LTD8.86%2 663
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.