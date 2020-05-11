Log in
TWITTER    TWTR

TWITTER

(TWTR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/11 04:10:00 pm
29.69 USD   -0.80%
Twitter : Q1' 2020 Fact Sheet

05/11/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

@TwitterIR

Investor Fact Sheet

About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter is what's happening in the world and what people are talking about right now. From breaking news and entertainment to sports, politics, and everyday interests. Available in more than 40 languages around the world, the service can be accessed via twitter.com, an array of mobile devices, and SMS.

Monetizable Daily Active Usage (mDAU)

Year-Over-Year Growth

Q2'18 11%

Q3'18 9%

Q4'18 9%

Q1'19 11%

Q2'19 14%

Q3'19 17%

Q4'19 21%

Q1'20 24%

Twitter, Inc. | 2020

Q1'20 Highlights

Average monetizable DAU (mDAU) grew 24% year over year, driven by typical seasonal strength, ongoing product improvements, and global conversation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is our highest reported year-over-year growth rate to date. We have added 14 million average mDAUs since the previous quarter.

Revenue was $808 million in Q1, up 3% year over year, reﬂecting a strong start to the quarter that was impacted by widespread economic disruption related to COVID-19 in March. Reduced expenses partially offset the revenue shortfall, resulting in an operating loss of $7 million.

In light of the current operating and economic environment, we have shifted resources and priorities to increase focus on our revenue products, particularly performance ads beginning with MAP, with the goal of accelerating our long-term roadmap. We have also reduced our company hiring and non-labor expense plans to lower our expense growth while continuing to focus our investments on Engineering, Product, and Trust & Safety, ensuring our resources are allocated against our most important work.

@TwitterIR

Q1'20 Financial Overview

Total Revenue

GAAP Net Income (Loss)

$Millions

$Millions

Data licensing and other revenue

GAAP net income (loss)

Advertising revenue

GAAP net margin

$787*

$808*

24%

$107

$125

$191

$679

$682

-$8

Q1'19

Q1'20

-1%

Q1'19**

Q1'20

Founded

April 2006

  • of employees5,100+

Offices Worldwide

35+

Leadership

Jack Dorsey @jack

CEO

Ned Segal @nedsegal

Net Cash Flow From Operations

$Millions

$352

$247

Q1'19

Q1'20

Adjusted Free Cash Flow***

$Millions

$271

$126

Q1'19

Q1'20

CFO

Parag Agarwal @paragaTechnology Lead

Leslie Berland @leslieberlandPeople & Marketing Lead

Kayvon Beykpour @kayvzProduct Lead

Dantley Davis @dantleyDesign and Research Lead

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$0.25**

-$0.01

Q1'19 Q1'20

*Please note that the sum of data licensing and other revenue and advertising revenue does not add up to total revenue in Q1'19 and Q1'20 due to rounding.

**Excluding the income tax benefit from the establishment of a deferred tax asset from an intra-entity transfer of an intangible asset in Q1'19, adjusted net income was $66 million, with adjusted net margin of 8% and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.09.

***For the definition and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their corresponding GAAP measures, please refer to the reconciliation table at the end of the Q1'20 Letter to Shareholders.

Twitter, Inc. | 2020

Matt Derella @derella

Customers Lead

Bruce Falck @brucefalck

Revenue Product Lead

Vijaya Gadde @vijaya

Counsel Lead

Michael Montano @michaelmontanoEngineering Lead

Contact information

Corporate Headquarters

1355 Market Street, Suite 900

San Francisco, CA 94103

Investor Relations

Twitter / Periscope: @TwitterIR

Website: investor.twitterinc.com

Email: ir@twitter.com

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 21:59:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 281 M
EBIT 2020 -84,2 M
Net income 2020 -125 M
Finance 2020 4 468 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -201x
P/E ratio 2021 207x
EV / Sales2020 5,78x
EV / Sales2021 4,65x
Capitalization 23 439 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 29,90  $
Last Close Price 29,69  $
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omid R. Kordestani Executive Chairman
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Parag Agrawal Chief Technology Officer
Dantley Davis Head-Research & Design
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER-6.61%23 439
FACEBOOK3.46%605 007
MATCH GROUP, INC.-2.58%22 729
LINE CORPORATION0.19%11 931
SINA CORPORATION-15.45%2 207
NEW WORK SE-19.86%1 428
