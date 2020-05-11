Twitter : Q1' 2020 Fact Sheet

Twitter is what's happening in the world and what people are talking about right now. From breaking news and entertainment to sports, politics, and everyday interests. Available in more than 40 languages around the world, the service can be accessed via twitter.com, an array of mobile devices, and SMS.
Monetizable Daily Active Usage (mDAU)
Year-Over-Year Growth
Q2'18 11%
Q3'18 9%
Q4'18 9%
Q1'19 11%
Q2'19 14%
Q3'19 17%
Q4'19 21%
Q1'20 24%
Q1'20 Highlights
Average monetizable DAU (mDAU) grew 24% year over year, driven by typical seasonal strength, ongoing product improvements, and global conversation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is our highest reported year-over-year growth rate to date. We have added 14 million average mDAUs since the previous quarter.
Revenue was $808 million in Q1, up 3% year over year, reﬂecting a strong start to the quarter that was impacted by widespread economic disruption related to COVID-19 in March. Reduced expenses partially offset the revenue shortfall, resulting in an operating loss of $7 million.
In light of the current operating and economic environment, we have shifted resources and priorities to increase focus on our revenue products, particularly performance ads beginning with MAP, with the goal of accelerating our long-term roadmap. We have also reduced our company hiring and non-labor expense plans to lower our expense growth while continuing to focus our investments on Engineering, Product, and Trust & Safety, ensuring our resources are allocated against our most important work.
Q1'20 Financial Overview
Total Revenue
GAAP Net Income (Loss)
$Millions
$Millions
Data licensing and other revenue
GAAP net income (loss)
Advertising revenue
GAAP net margin
$787*
$808*
24%
$107
$125
$191
$679
$682
-$8
Q1'19
Q1'20
-1%
Q1'19**
Q1'20
Founded
April 2006
of employees5,100+
Offices Worldwide
35+
Leadership
Jack Dorsey @jack
CEO
Ned Segal @nedsegal
Net Cash Flow From Operations
$Millions
$352
$247
Q1'19
Q1'20
Adjusted Free Cash Flow***
$Millions
$271
$126
Q1'19
Q1'20
CFO
Parag Agarwal @paragaTechnology Lead
Leslie Berland @leslieberlandPeople & Marketing Lead
Kayvon Beykpour @kayvzProduct Lead
Dantley Davis @dantleyDesign and Research Lead
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$0.25**
-$0.01
Q1'19 Q1'20
*Please note that the sum of data licensing and other revenue and advertising revenue does not add up to total revenue in Q1'19 and Q1'20 due to rounding.
**Excluding the income tax benefit from the establishment of a deferred tax asset from an intra-entity transfer of an intangible asset in Q1'19, adjusted net income was $66 million, with adjusted net margin of 8% and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.09.
***For the definition and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their corresponding GAAP measures, please refer to the reconciliation table at the end of the Q1'20 Letter to Shareholders.