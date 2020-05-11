Twitter : Q1' 2020 Fact Sheet

Twitter is what's happening in the world and what people are talking about right now. From breaking news and entertainment to sports, politics, and everyday interests. Available in more than 40 languages around the world, the service can be accessed via twitter.com, an array of mobile devices, and SMS.

Q1'20 Highlights

Average monetizable DAU (mDAU) grew 24% year over year, driven by typical seasonal strength, ongoing product improvements, and global conversation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is our highest reported year-over-year growth rate to date. We have added 14 million average mDAUs since the previous quarter.

Revenue was $808 million in Q1, up 3% year over year, reﬂecting a strong start to the quarter that was impacted by widespread economic disruption related to COVID-19 in March. Reduced expenses partially offset the revenue shortfall, resulting in an operating loss of $7 million.

In light of the current operating and economic environment, we have shifted resources and priorities to increase focus on our revenue products, particularly performance ads beginning with MAP, with the goal of accelerating our long-term roadmap. We have also reduced our company hiring and non-labor expense plans to lower our expense growth while continuing to focus our investments on Engineering, Product, and Trust & Safety, ensuring our resources are allocated against our most important work.