Twitter : Q4' 2018 Fact Sheet

Q4 & FY'18 Highlights

Q4 was a strong ﬁnish to 2018 with revenue up 24% year-over-year, reﬂecting better-than-expected performance across most products and geographies. We delivered GAAP net income of $255 million, net margin of 28%, adjusted EBITDA of $397 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 44%.

Our focus on improving the health of the public conversation on Twitter delivered promising results in 2018, with a 16% year-over-year decrease in abuse reports from people who had an interaction with their alleged abuser on Twitter, and enforcement on reported content that was 3X more effective.

We made a number of product improvements in the fourth quarter, including making it easier to see the latest Tweets when people want to see what's happening in the moment. Average monetizable DAU* (mDAU) were 126 million in Q4, up 9% year-over-year, with double-digit growth in ﬁve out of our top 10 global markets.

* The deﬁnition and calculation of monetizable DAU is the same as that of the DAU data provided back to Q1'16. We have applied the same deﬁnition and calculation for both DAU endpoints to calculate the year-over-year growth rates since that time.

Please note, however, that earlier DAU/MAU ratios (prior to Q1'16) referred to DAU that accessed Twitter through desktop applications and other third-party properties not capable of displaying ads, and referred to a subset of DAU in certain select markets. As a result, earlier ratios are not like for like and should not be compared to our current ratio or to historical ratios that can be calculated using the new data disclosed today.