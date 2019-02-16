Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Twitter    TWTR

TWITTER

(TWTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/15 04:01:45 pm
31.23 USD   +0.87%
02:27aTWITTER : Q4' 2018 Fact Sheet
PU
02/12FACEBOOK : Twitter CEO says his and other tech firms have not combated abuse enough
RE
02/11TWITTER : Statement of Ownership
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Twitter : Q4' 2018 Fact Sheet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2019 | 02:27am EST

Investor Fact Sheet

About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter is what's happening in the world and what people are talking about right now. From breaking news and entertainment to sports, politics, and everyday interests. Available in more than 40 languages around the world, the service can be accessed via twitter.com, an array of mobile devices, and SMS.

Monetizable Daily Active Usage (mDAU)

Year-Over-Year Growth

Q1'1714%

Q2'1712%

Q3'1714%

Q4'1712%

Q1'1810%

Q2'1811%

Q3'189%

Q4'189%

FY'18 New #Live + In-Stream Video Agreements

100

New agreements

50+

From international markets

Q4 & FY'18 Highlights

Q4 was a strong ﬁnish to 2018 with revenue up 24% year-over-year, reﬂecting better-than-expected performance across most products and geographies. We delivered GAAP net income of $255 million, net margin of 28%, adjusted EBITDA of $397 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 44%.

Our focus on improving the health of the public conversation on Twitter delivered promising results in 2018, with a 16% year-over-year decrease in abuse reports from people who had an interaction with their alleged abuser on Twitter, and enforcement on reported content that was 3X more effective.

We made a number of product improvements in the fourth quarter, including making it easier to see the latest Tweets when people want to see what's happening in the moment. Average monetizable DAU* (mDAU) were 126 million in Q4, up 9% year-over-year, with double-digit growth in ﬁve out of our top 10 global markets.

* The deﬁnition and calculation of monetizable DAU is the same as that of the DAU data provided back to Q1'16. We have applied the same deﬁnition and calculation for both DAU endpoints to calculate the year-over-year growth rates since that time.

Please note, however, that earlier DAU/MAU ratios (prior to Q1'16) referred to DAU that accessed Twitter through desktop applications and other third-party properties not capable of displaying ads, and referred to a subset of DAU in certain select markets. As a result, earlier ratios are not like for like and should not be compared to our current ratio or to historical ratios that can be calculated using the new data disclosed today.

*Please note that the sum of data licensing and other revenue and advertising revenue does not add up to Total Revenue in Q4'17 and Q4'18 above due to rounding.

Financial Overview

Total Revenue $Millions

Data licensing and other revenueAdvertising revenue

$732* $87

$644

$117

Q4'17

Adjusted EBITDA $Millions

$909*

$791

Q4'18

Adjusted EBITDA**Adjusted EBITDA margin

44%

Q4'18

Q4'17

Net Cash Flow From Operations

$Millions

$332

$198

GAAP Net Income $Millions

GAAP net incomeGAAP net margin

28%

Q4'17

Q4'18

Earnings Per Share

GAAP Diluted EPSNon-GAAP Diluted EPS**

$0.33 $0.31

$0.19 $0.12

Q4'17

Q4'18

Adjusted Free Cash Flow** $Millions

$263

$135

Q4'17

Q4'18

Q4'17

Q4'18

**For the definition and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their corresponding GAAP measures, please refer to the reconciliation table at the end of the Q4'18 Letter to Shareholders.

Founded

April 2006

# of employees 3,900+

Offices Worldwide

35+

Leadership

Jack Dorsey @jack CEO

Ned Segal @nedsegal CFO

Parag Agarwal @paraga Technology Lead

Leslie Berland @leslieberland People & Marketing Lead

Kayvon Beykpour @kayvz Product Lead

Matt Derella @derella Customers Lead

Bruce Falck @brucefalck

Revenue Product Lead

Vijaya Gadde @vijaya Counsel Lead

Michael Montano @michaelmontano Engineering Lead

Contact information

Corporate Headquarters

1355 Market Street, Suite 900

San Francisco, CA 94103

Investor Relations

Twitter / Periscope: @TwitterIR Website: investor.twitterinc.com Email: ir@twitter.com

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 16 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2019 07:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWITTER
02:27aTWITTER : Q4' 2018 Fact Sheet
PU
02/14TWITTER : boss says his and other tech firms have not combatted abuse enough
AQ
02/14TWITTER : boss says his and other tech firms have not combatted abuse enough
AQ
02/14TWITTER : boss says his and other tech firms have not combatted abuse enough
AQ
02/12FACEBOOK : Twitter CEO says his and other tech firms have not combated abuse eno..
RE
02/11TWITTER : Statement of Ownership
PU
02/08ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Drop On Renewed Worries Over U.S.-China Trade Tal..
DJ
02/07TWITTER : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
02/07Chipotle, Hanesbrands rise while Twitter, Dunkin slip
AQ
02/07MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As U.S.-China Trade War Fears Reignite
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 477 M
EBIT 2019 831 M
Net income 2019 373 M
Finance 2019 3 961 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 66,33
P/E ratio 2020 50,84
EV / Sales 2019 5,70x
EV / Sales 2020 4,81x
Capitalization 23 774 M
Chart TWITTER
Duration : Period :
Twitter Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 33,0 $
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omid R. Kordestani Executive Chairman
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Parag Agrawal Chief Technology Officer
David S. Rosenblatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER8.66%23 774
FACEBOOK25.07%467 912
MATCH GROUP INC35.09%16 068
LINE CORP10.26%9 010
SINA CORP13.80%4 363
DENA CO LTD-7.92%2 295
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.