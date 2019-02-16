Twitter : Q4' 2018 Fact Sheet

Investor Fact Sheet
About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)
Twitter is what's happening in the world and what people are talking about right now. From breaking news and entertainment to sports, politics, and everyday interests. Available in more than 40 languages around the world, the service can be accessed via twitter.com, an array of mobile devices, and SMS.
Monetizable Daily Active Usage (mDAU)
Year-Over-Year Growth
Q1'1714%
Q2'1712%
Q3'1714%
Q4'1712%
Q1'1810%
Q2'1811%
Q3'189%
Q4'189%
FY'18 New #Live + In-Stream Video Agreements
100
New agreements
50+
From international markets
Q4 & FY'18 Highlights
Q4 was a strong ﬁnish to 2018 with revenue up 24% year-over-year, reﬂecting better-than-expected performance across most products and geographies. We delivered GAAP net income of $255 million, net margin of 28%, adjusted EBITDA of $397 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 44%.
Our focus on improving the health of the public conversation on Twitter delivered promising results in 2018, with a 16% year-over-year decrease in abuse reports from people who had an interaction with their alleged abuser on Twitter, and enforcement on reported content that was 3X more effective.
We made a number of product improvements in the fourth quarter, including making it easier to see the latest Tweets when people want to see what's happening in the moment. Average monetizable DAU* (mDAU) were 126 million in Q4, up 9% year-over-year, with double-digit growth in ﬁve out of our top 10 global markets.
* The deﬁnition and calculation of monetizable DAU is the same as that of the DAU data provided back to Q1'16. We have applied the same deﬁnition and calculation for both DAU endpoints to calculate the year-over-year growth rates since that time.
Please note, however, that earlier DAU/MAU ratios (prior to Q1'16) referred to DAU that accessed Twitter through desktop applications and other third-party properties not capable of displaying ads, and referred to a subset of DAU in certain select markets. As a result, earlier ratios are not like for like and should not be compared to our current ratio or to historical ratios that can be calculated using the new data disclosed today.
*Please note that the sum of data licensing and other revenue and advertising revenue does not add up to Total Revenue in Q4'17 and Q4'18 above due to rounding.
Financial Overview
Total Revenue $Millions
Data licensing and other revenueAdvertising revenue
$732* $87
$644
Q4'17
Adjusted EBITDA $Millions
$909*
$791
Q4'18
Adjusted EBITDA**Adjusted EBITDA margin
44%
Q4'17
Net Cash Flow From Operations
$Millions
$332
$198
GAAP Net Income $Millions
GAAP net incomeGAAP net margin
28%
Q4'18
Earnings Per Share
GAAP Diluted EPSNon-GAAP Diluted EPS**
$0.33 $0.31
$0.19 $0.12
Q4'17
Q4'18
Adjusted Free Cash Flow** $Millions
$263
$135
Q4'17
Q4'18
Q4'17
Q4'18
**For the definition and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their corresponding GAAP measures, please refer to the reconciliation table at the end of the Q4'18 Letter to Shareholders.
Founded
April 2006
# of employees 3,900+
Offices Worldwide
35+
Leadership
Jack Dorsey @jack CEO
Ned Segal @nedsegal CFO
Parag Agarwal @paraga Technology Lead
Leslie Berland @leslieberland People & Marketing Lead
Kayvon Beykpour @kayvz Product Lead
Matt Derella @derella Customers Lead
Bruce Falck @brucefalck
Revenue Product Lead
Vijaya Gadde @vijaya Counsel Lead
Michael Montano @michaelmontano Engineering Lead
