Twitter : Q4' 2019 Fact Sheet

Q4 & FY'19 Highlights

Q4 was a strong ﬁnish to 2019. We grew average monetizable DAU (mDAU) 21% year-over-year, primarily driven by product improvements, including continued increases in relevance in the Home timeline and notiﬁcations.

Revenue reached $1.01 billion, up 11% year-over-year, reﬂecting steady progress on revenue product and solid performance across most major geographies, with particular strength in US advertising. Operating income of $153 million reﬂects ongoing investments across our top initiatives to drive growth and better serve the public conversation.

We continued to make progress on health. In Q4, we increased our efforts to protect the integrity of election-related conversations and proactively limit the visibility of unhealthy content on Twitter, resulting in a 27% year-over-year decline in bystander reports on Tweets that violate our terms of service.