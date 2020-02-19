Twitter : Q4' 2019 Fact Sheet

Log in
02/19/2020 | 03:28am EST

@TwitterIR

Investor Fact Sheet

About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter is what's happening in the world and what people are talking about right now. From breaking news and entertainment to sports, politics, and everyday interests. Available in more than 40 languages around the world, the service can be accessed via twitter.com, an array of mobile devices, and SMS.

Monetizable Daily Active Usage (mDAU)

Year-Over-Year Growth

Q1'18 10%

Q2'18 11%

Q3'18 9%

Q4'18

9%

Q1'19 11%

Q2'19 14%

Q3'19 17%

Q4'19 21%

Twitter, Inc. | 2020

Q4 & FY'19 Highlights

Q4 was a strong ﬁnish to 2019. We grew average monetizable DAU (mDAU) 21% year-over-year, primarily driven by product improvements, including continued increases in relevance in the Home timeline and notiﬁcations.

Revenue reached $1.01 billion, up 11% year-over-year, reﬂecting steady progress on revenue product and solid performance across most major geographies, with particular strength in US advertising. Operating income of $153 million reﬂects ongoing investments across our top initiatives to drive growth and better serve the public conversation.

We continued to make progress on health. In Q4, we increased our efforts to protect the integrity of election-related conversations and proactively limit the visibility of unhealthy content on Twitter, resulting in a 27% year-over-year decline in bystander reports on Tweets that violate our terms of service.

@TwitterIR

Q4'19 Financial Overview

Founded

April 2006

Total Revenue

$Millions

Data licensing and other revenue

Advertising revenue

$1,007*

$909* $123

$117

$791

$885

Q4'18

Q4'19

GAAP Net Income

$Millions

GAAP net income

GAAP net margin

28%

$255

12%

$119

Q4'18

Q4'19

  • of employees4,800+

Offices Worldwide

35+

Leadership

Jack Dorsey @jack

CEO

Ned Segal @nedsegal

Net Cash Flow From Operations

$Millions

$332

$277

Q4'18

Q4'19

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$0.33

$0.15

Q4'18

Q4'19

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$Millions

$263

$127

Q4'18

Q4'19

CFO

Parag Agarwal @paraga

Technology Lead

Leslie Berland @leslieberlandPeople & Marketing Lead

Kayvon Beykpour @kayvz

Product Lead

Dantley Davis @dantley

Design and Research Lead

Matt Derella @derella

Customers Lead

Bruce Falck @brucefalck

Revenue Product Lead

Vijaya Gadde @vijaya

Counsel Lead

Michael Montano @michaelmontanoEngineering Lead

Contact information

*Please note that the sum of data licensing and other revenue and advertising revenue does not add up to total revenue due to rounding.

Excluding the income tax benefit from the release of deferred tax assets valuation allowance in Q4'18, adjusted net income was $135 million, with adjusted net margin of 15% and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.17.

For the definition and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their corresponding GAAP measures, please refer to the reconciliation table at the end of the Q4'19 Letter to Shareholders.

Twitter, Inc. | 2020

Corporate Headquarters

1355 Market Street, Suite 900

San Francisco, CA 94103

Investor Relations

Twitter / Periscope: @TwitterIR

Website: investor.twitterinc.com

Email: ir@twitter.com

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 08:27:08 UTC


