Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Twitter    TWTR

TWITTER

(TWTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Twitter : ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Reminds Twitter, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – TWTR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/09/2019 | 11:31am EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) between August 6, 2019 and October 23, 2019 (the “Class Period”) of the important December 30, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Twitter investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Twitter class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1708.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) while Twitter represented that it “fixed” certain issues relating to user choice settings designed to target advertising, these settings were not working as intended; (2) the changes implemented to fix these issues adversely affected Twitter’s ability to target advertising, including the targeting of advertising through its Mobile App Promotion (“MAP”) product, which caused a material decline in advertising revenue; and (3) as a result, Twitter’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 30, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1708.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWITTER
11:31aTWITTER : ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Reminds Twitter, Inc. Investors of I..
BU
11/07TWITTER : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
11/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : ArcelorMittal, Tiffany, LVMH, HP
11/06Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Twitter,..
BU
11/06Google Weighs Changes to Political Ad Policy
DJ
11/06TWITTER : But, how do you really feel?
PU
11/05TWITTER : Kaplan Fox Has Filed a Class Action to Recover Losses for Investors Wh..
PR
11/04INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
NE
11/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Sued for Misleadi..
BU
11/04Adobe, NYT, Twitter to Work on Digital Content Attribution Standard
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 457 M
EBIT 2019 379 M
Net income 2019 1 483 M
Finance 2019 4 013 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,6x
P/E ratio 2020 59,5x
EV / Sales2019 5,46x
EV / Sales2020 4,61x
Capitalization 22 889 M
Chart TWITTER
Duration : Period :
Twitter Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 35,59  $
Last Close Price 29,54  $
Spread / Highest target 86,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omid R. Kordestani Executive Chairman
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Parag Agrawal Chief Technology Officer
David S. Rosenblatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER1.64%22 889
FACEBOOK45.58%546 252
MATCH GROUP, INC.61.52%18 791
LINE CORPORATION16.73%9 088
SINA CORPORATION-20.38%2 907
NEW WORK SE13.68%1 742
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group