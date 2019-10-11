Twitter : Return of the (Twitter for) Mac

You might remember we gave you a sneak peek at Twitter for Mac back in June, and shared a lot of insight on why we're bringing it back. We've been working hard to make sure that the new Twitter for Mac has the same features, look and feel as Twitter for iOS where you'll get new features just as quick.

Now, Twitter for Mac is here and available to use on Mac OS 10.15 Catalina - it's the same Twitter you've always known but with new bells and whistles just for Mac, which will include:

Multi-Task with Multiple Windows: No need to pause anything while you browse and Tweet. Look at multiple memes and photos alike all at once, and compose Tweets in as many windows as you need.

More of Your Favorite Features: From Dark Mode to multi-account, you'll get all of your favorite features from Twitter for iOS in Twitter for Mac.

Drag and Drop It: Want to quickly include a funny photo or a link to a story you can't stop reading in your Tweet? Now, you can drag and drop 4k images (JPEG, PNG, TIFF, HEIC and WebP), text and links directly into your Tweet composer.

Twitter should always be consistent and connect you to the conversations and interests you care about most across all the ways you use it. The new Twitter for Mac is the latest example of our commitment to this goal, and we'll continue to build off of this work as we bring new Twitter features and improvements to you.

What do you think about the new Twitter for Mac? Visit the App Store to download and let us know what you think.

Any questions? Visit our Help Center article here.

