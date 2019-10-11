Log in
TWITTER

TWITTER

(TWTR)
  Report  
News 
News

Twitter : Return of the (Twitter for) Mac

0
10/11/2019 | 12:21pm EDT

You might remember we gave you a sneak peek at Twitter for Mac back in June, and shared a lot of insight on why we're bringing it back. We've been working hard to make sure that the new Twitter for Mac has the same features, look and feel as Twitter for iOS where you'll get new features just as quick.

Now, Twitter for Mac is here and available to use on Mac OS 10.15 Catalina - it's the same Twitter you've always known but with new bells and whistles just for Mac, which will include:

  • Multi-Task with Multiple Windows: No need to pause anything while you browse and Tweet. Look at multiple memes and photos alike all at once, and compose Tweets in as many windows as you need.
  • More of Your Favorite Features: From Dark Mode to multi-account, you'll get all of your favorite features from Twitter for iOS in Twitter for Mac.
  • Drag and Drop It: Want to quickly include a funny photo or a link to a story you can't stop reading in your Tweet? Now, you can drag and drop 4k images (JPEG, PNG, TIFF, HEIC and WebP), text and links directly into your Tweet composer.

Twitter should always be consistent and connect you to the conversations and interests you care about most across all the ways you use it. The new Twitter for Mac is the latest example of our commitment to this goal, and we'll continue to build off of this work as we bring new Twitter features and improvements to you.

What do you think about the new Twitter for Mac? Visit the App Store to download and let us know what you think.

Any questions? Visit our Help Center article here.

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 16:20:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 560 M
EBIT 2019 451 M
Net income 2019 1 551 M
Finance 2019 4 190 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 58,3x
EV / Sales2019 7,39x
EV / Sales2020 6,06x
Capitalization 30 494 M
Chart TWITTER
Duration : Period :
Twitter Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 42,48  $
Last Close Price 39,54  $
Spread / Highest target 39,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omid R. Kordestani Executive Chairman
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Parag Agrawal Chief Technology Officer
David S. Rosenblatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER37.58%30 494
FACEBOOK37.33%513 617
MATCH GROUP, INC.77.74%21 360
LINE CORPORATION6.34%8 737
SINA CORPORATION-25.22%2 790
NEW WORK SE6.74%1 568
