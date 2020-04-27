Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Twitter    TWTR

TWITTER

(TWTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Twitter : Serving the public conversation during #KoreanElection2020 amid Covid-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 09:38pm EDT

South Korea held a nation-wide election amidst this COVID-19 global pandemic on April 15, 2020. Despite the challenges, the election recorded a historic 66.2% voter turnout, the highest in three decades for a parliamentary election. Twitter's role was even more critical as campaigns went virtual and people relied more than ever on online information. As such, Twitter's mission of serving the public conversation remained core, and we ensured Twitter supported the participatory discussion every step of this election cycle.

Protecting the integrity of the #KoreanElection2020 conversation on Twitter

In preparation, Twitter verified the accounts of 10 different regional election commissions, five political parties, and 94 candidates so that people could check the authenticity of information on the service. Two days prior to the election, @TwitterKorea also announced the official Twitter accounts of 140 candidates from eleven political parties and also the nine political party accounts that had also joined the live national conversation. By following these accounts, people were able to receive the latest updates including candidates' pledges and campaign schedules, or to send a Twitter mention or direct message (DM) to ask questions.

Fighting platform manipulation and spam was a high priority. In the service of protecting the integrity of the election conversation, Twitter partnered with the Korean National Election Commission (@necmedia2017) to tackle issues such as deliberate election disinformation and clear violations of the Twitter Rules. Throughout the cycle we took enforcement action against bad-faith accounts who tried to manipulate the service and spread misinformation around the election.

Empowering and amplifying the election conversation

To help support and drive the public's interest in the election on Twitter, we launched a custom emoji 20 days prior to the election day in partnership with the National Election Commission. The emoji symbolized the voting stamp and was automatically generated by hashtags #KoreanElection, #KoreanElection2020, #투표(Voting), #투표인증(ProofOfVoting), #투표하세요(PleaseVote), #투표했어요(IVoted), #21대국회의원선거(21stLegislativeElection), and #415총선 (April15Election). From March 25 through April 25, a total of 90,109 conversations were recorded using the emoji.

This Tweet is unavailable
This Tweet is unavailable.

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 01:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TWITTER
09:38pTWITTER : Serving the public conversation during #KoreanElection2020 amid Covid-..
PU
04/13FACEBOOK : Correction to Friday Article About China Messaging on the Coronavirus
DJ
04/10FACEBOOK : China Pushes Viral Messages to Shape Coronavirus Narrative
DJ
04/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tesla, Boeing, Twitter
04/07FACEBOOK : WhatsApp Battles Coronavirus Misinformation
DJ
04/03CORONAVIRUS : Staying safe and informed on Twitter
PU
04/03TWITTER : From Neutral to Buy by Goldman Sachs
MD
03/24TWITTER : Protecting and supporting journalists during COVID-19
PU
03/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Aeronautics and oil industries hit hard
03/23TWITTER, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 242 M
EBIT 2020 -10,5 M
Net income 2020 -35,0 M
Finance 2020 4 206 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -590x
P/E ratio 2021 135x
EV / Sales2020 5,95x
EV / Sales2021 4,69x
Capitalization 23 496 M
Chart TWITTER
Duration : Period :
Twitter Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 30,11  $
Last Close Price 30,00  $
Spread / Highest target 56,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omid R. Kordestani Executive Chairman
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Parag Agrawal Chief Technology Officer
Dantley Davis Head-Research & Design
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER-6.40%22 509
FACEBOOK-7.40%541 848
MATCH GROUP, INC.-1.07%22 968
LINE CORPORATION0.19%11 757
SINA CORPORATION-16.15%2 329
NEW WORK SE-30.82%1 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group