Twitter : Serving the public conversation during #KoreanElection2020 amid Covid-19

South Korea held a nation-wide election amidst this COVID-19 global pandemic on April 15, 2020. Despite the challenges, the election recorded a historic 66.2% voter turnout, the highest in three decades for a parliamentary election. Twitter's role was even more critical as campaigns went virtual and people relied more than ever on online information. As such, Twitter's mission of serving the public conversation remained core, and we ensured Twitter supported the participatory discussion every step of this election cycle.

Protecting the integrity of the #KoreanElection2020 conversation on Twitter

In preparation, Twitter verified the accounts of 10 different regional election commissions, five political parties, and 94 candidates so that people could check the authenticity of information on the service. Two days prior to the election, @TwitterKorea also announced the official Twitter accounts of 140 candidates from eleven political parties and also the nine political party accounts that had also joined the live national conversation. By following these accounts, people were able to receive the latest updates including candidates' pledges and campaign schedules, or to send a Twitter mention or direct message (DM) to ask questions.

Fighting platform manipulation and spam was a high priority. In the service of protecting the integrity of the election conversation, Twitter partnered with the Korean National Election Commission (@necmedia2017) to tackle issues such as deliberate election disinformation and clear violations of the Twitter Rules. Throughout the cycle we took enforcement action against bad-faith accounts who tried to manipulate the service and spread misinformation around the election.

Empowering and amplifying the election conversation

To help support and drive the public's interest in the election on Twitter, we launched a custom emoji 20 days prior to the election day in partnership with the National Election Commission. The emoji symbolized the voting stamp and was automatically generated by hashtags #KoreanElection, #KoreanElection2020, #투표(Voting), #투표인증(ProofOfVoting), #투표하세요(PleaseVote), #투표했어요(IVoted), #21대국회의원선거(21stLegislativeElection), and #415총선 (April15Election). From March 25 through April 25, a total of 90,109 conversations were recorded using the emoji.

