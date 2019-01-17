Twitter : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date
8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative
(1)The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person.
ISee footnote(3)
I
See footnote(3)
I
See footnote(6)
I
See footnote(6)
I
See footnote(8)
I
See footnote(8)
D
DISee footnote(12)
I
See footnote(12)
I
See footnote(15)
I
See footnote(15)
(2)The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $32.70 to $33.33 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
(3)The shares are held of record by Green Monster Trust dated November 7, 2012, for which the Goldman Sachs Trust Company serves as trustee.
(4)The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $32.45 to $33.26 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
(5)The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $32.52 to $33.315 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
(6)The shares are held of record by The Family Trust under the Williams 2010 Qualified Annuity Trust 1 dated August 31, 2010, for which the Reporting Person's spouse serves as trustee.
(7)The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $32.46 to $33.18 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
(8)The shares are held of record by the Article IV Family Trust Under Williams 2010 Qualified Annuity Trust 5, for which the Reporting Person's spouse and the Goldman Sachs Trust Company serve as co-trustees.
(9)The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $32.57 to $33.345 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
(10)The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $32.46 to $33.26 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
(11)The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $32.51 to $33.34 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
(12)The shares are held of record by Obvious, LLC, for which the Reporting Person serves as the sole member.
(13)The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $32.46 to $33.275 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
(14)The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $32.53 to $33.325 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
(15)The shares are held of record by the Reporting Person's spouse.
(16)The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $32.46 to $33.13 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Williams Evan Clark C/O TWITTER, INC.
1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103
X
Signatures
/s/ Sean Edgett, Attorney-in-Fact
1/17/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
*If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,seeInstruction 4(b)(v).
**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient,seeInstruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.