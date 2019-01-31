Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Twitter    TWTR

TWITTER (TWTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Twitter : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 08:24pm EST

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Williams Evan Clark

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

TWITTER, INC. [ TWTR ]

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

__ X __ Director _____ Officer (give title below)

_____ 10% Owner _____ Other (specify below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

C/O TWITTER, INC., 1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

1/29/2019

(Street)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any

3. Trans. Code (Instr. 8)

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)

7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or (D)

Price

Common Stock

1/29/2019

S (1)

3876

D

$31.774

(2)

184089

I

See footnote (3)

Common Stock

1/29/2019

S (1)

92

D

$32.9997

(4)

183997

I

See footnote (3)

Common Stock

1/30/2019

S (1)

3968

D

$31.8307

(5)

180029

I

See footnote (3)

Common Stock

1/29/2019

S (1)

4213

D

$31.7671

(6)

197305

I

See footnote (7)

Common Stock

1/29/2019

S (1)

42

D

$33.2729

(8)

197263

I

See footnote (7)

Common Stock

1/30/2019

S (1)

4255

D

$31.8328

(9)

193008

I

See footnote (7)

Common Stock

1/29/2019

S (1)

29425

D

$31.7734

(2)

392459

I

See footnote (10)

Common Stock

1/29/2019

S (1)

708

D

$33.0113

(4)

391751

I

See footnote (10)

Common Stock

1/30/2019

S (1)

30133

D

$31.8307

(5)

361618

I

See footnote (10)

Common Stock

1/29/2019

S (1)

24059

D

$31.7793

(11)

1142442

D

Common Stock

1/29/2019

S (1)

584

D

$33.2411

(12)

1141858

D

Common Stock

1/30/2019

S (1)

24643

D

$31.8342

(13)

1117215

D

Common Stock

1/29/2019

S (1)

268040

D

$31.7723

(14)

10301451

I

See footnote (15)

Common Stock

1/29/2019

S (1)

9947

D

$33.0196

(16)

10291504

I

See footnote (15)

Common Stock

1/30/2019

S (1)

277987

D

$31.8264

(17)

10013517

I

See footnote (15)

Common Stock

1/29/2019

S (1)

129

D

$31.7569

(18)

8530

I

See footnote (19)

Common Stock

1/29/2019

S (1)

6

D

$33.28

8524

I

See footnote (19)

Common Stock

1/30/2019

S (1)

135

D

$31.8201

(20)

8389

I

See footnote (19)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person.

  • (2) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $31.47 to $32.40 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (3) The shares are held of record by Green Monster Trust dated November 7, 2012, for which the Goldman Sachs Trust Company serves as trustee.

  • (4) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $32.51 to $33.47 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (5) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $31.435 to $32.25 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (6) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $31.51 to $32.35 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (7) The shares are held of record by The Family Trust under the Williams 2010 Qualified Annuity Trust 1 dated August 31, 2010, for which the Reporting Person's spouse serves as trustee.

  • (8) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $33.26 to $33.32 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (9) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $31.48 to $32.225 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (10) The shares are held of record by the Article IV Family Trust Under Williams 2010 Qualified Annuity Trust 5, for which the Reporting Person's spouse and the Goldman Sachs Trust Company serve as co-trustees.

  • (11) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $31.47 to $32.335 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (12) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $33.23 to $33.32 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (13) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $31.43 to $32.28 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (14) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $31.465 to $32.44 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (15) The shares are held of record by Obvious, LLC, for which the Reporting Person serves as the sole member.

  • (16) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $32.47 to $33.44 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (17) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $31.43 to $32.31 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (18) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $31.48 to $32.155

per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (19) The shares are held of record by the Reporting Person's spouse.

(20)

The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $31.51 to $32.225 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Williams Evan Clark C/O TWITTER, INC.

1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

X

Signatures /s/ Sean Edgett, Attorney-in-Fact

1/31/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 01:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWITTER
08:24pTWITTER : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
05:18pFACEBOOK : Twitter Remove Accounts to Combat Foreign Misinformation--3rd Update
DJ
04:54pFACEBOOK : Twitter Remove Accounts to Combat Foreign Misinformation--2nd Update
DJ
04:34pFACEBOOK : Twitter Remove Accounts to Combat Foreign Misinformation--2nd Update
DJ
04:22pFACEBOOK : Twitter Remove Accounts to Combat Foreign Misinformation--Update
DJ
03:56pFACEBOOK : Twitter Remove Accounts to Combat Foreign Misinformation
DJ
03:14pTWITTER : 2018 U.S. midterm elections review
PU
01/29TWITTER : Partnering with researchers at UC Berkeley to improve the use of ML
PU
01/29TWITTER : Pinterest taps Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan to lead IPO - sources
RE
01/29EC's Andrus Ansip Calls for Tech Companies to Work Harder Against Fake News -..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 001 M
EBIT 2018 744 M
Net income 2018 1 005 M
Finance 2018 3 032 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,94
P/E ratio 2019 67,26
EV / Sales 2018 7,17x
EV / Sales 2019 6,12x
Capitalization 24 558 M
Chart TWITTER
Duration : Period :
Twitter Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 34,0 $
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omid R. Kordestani Executive Chairman
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Parag Agrawal Chief Technology Officer
David S. Rosenblatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER12.25%24 558
FACEBOOK14.75%432 275
MATCH GROUP INC22.66%14 588
LINE CORP2.16%8 687
SINA CORP9.23%4 150
DENA CO LTD7.02%2 675
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.