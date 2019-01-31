Twitter : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

FORM 4

Explanation of Responses:

(1) The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person.

(2) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $31.47 to $32.40 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

(3) The shares are held of record by Green Monster Trust dated November 7, 2012, for which the Goldman Sachs Trust Company serves as trustee.

(4) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $32.51 to $33.47 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

(5) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $31.435 to $32.25 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

(6) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $31.51 to $32.35 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

(7) The shares are held of record by The Family Trust under the Williams 2010 Qualified Annuity Trust 1 dated August 31, 2010, for which the Reporting Person's spouse serves as trustee.

(8) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $33.26 to $33.32 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

(9) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $31.48 to $32.225 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

(10) The shares are held of record by the Article IV Family Trust Under Williams 2010 Qualified Annuity Trust 5, for which the Reporting Person's spouse and the Goldman Sachs Trust Company serve as co-trustees.

(11) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $31.47 to $32.335 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

(12) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $33.23 to $33.32 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

(13) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $31.43 to $32.28 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

(14) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $31.465 to $32.44 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

(15) The shares are held of record by Obvious, LLC, for which the Reporting Person serves as the sole member.

(16) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $32.47 to $33.44 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

(17) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $31.43 to $32.31 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.