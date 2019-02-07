Twitter : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Montano Michael

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

TWITTER, INC. [ TWTR ]

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2/5/2019

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

S (1)

1250

D

$34.29

(2)

474399

Explanation of Responses:

(1) The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person.

(2) Of the reported shares 408,179 shares are represented by RSUs.

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Montano Michael C/O TWITTER, INC. 1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103 VP, Engineering

Signatures

/s/ Sean Edgett, Attorney-in-Fact

2/7/2019

