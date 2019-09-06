Twitter : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Of the reported shares 4,542 shares are represented by RSUs.
114,544 shares are held by the Reporting Person and spouse in a tenants in common holding account.
The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $45.00 to $45.03 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
73,544 shares are held by the Reporting Person and spouse in a tenants in common holding account.
The option is fully vested and immediately exercisable. One-fourth of the shares subject to the option vested on December 21, 2011 and 1/48th of the shares vested monthly thereafter.
ROSENBLATT DAVID S
C/O TWITTER, INC.X 1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103
/s/ Sean Edgett, Attorney-in-Fact
9/6/2019
