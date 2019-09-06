Log in
Twitter : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

0
09/06/2019 | 08:27pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

ROSENBLATT DAVID S

TWITTER, INC. [ TWTR ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O TWITTER, INC., 1355 MARKET

9/5/2019

STREET, SUITE 900

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature of

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

9/5/2019

M

41000

A

$1.83

136374

(1)

I

See

footnote (2)

Common Stock

9/5/2019

D

41000

D

$45.009

(3)

95374

(1)

I

See

footnote (4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivate Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Securities Acquired

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

(A) or Disposed of

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Title

Number of

Exercisable

Date

(Instr. 4)

4)

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Shares

Stock Option

$1.83

9/5/2019

M

41000

12/21/2014 (5)

12/20/2020

Common

41000

$0

162000

D

(right to buy)

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Of the reported shares 4,542 shares are represented by RSUs.
  2. 114,544 shares are held by the Reporting Person and spouse in a tenants in common holding account.
  3. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $45.00 to $45.03 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  4. 73,544 shares are held by the Reporting Person and spouse in a tenants in common holding account.
  5. The option is fully vested and immediately exercisable. One-fourth of the shares subject to the option vested on December 21, 2011 and 1/48th of the shares vested monthly thereafter.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner OfficerOther

ROSENBLATT DAVID S

C/O TWITTER, INC.X 1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

Signatures

/s/ Sean Edgett, Attorney-in-Fact

9/6/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2019 00:26:02 UTC
