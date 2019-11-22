Twitter : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
11/22/2019 | 07:58pm EST
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Lane Fox Martha
TWITTER, INC. [ TWTR ]
__
X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction
(MM/DD/YYYY)
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
C/O TWITTER, INC., 1355 MARKET
11/20/2019
STREET, SUITE 900
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed
(MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing
(Check Applicable Line)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103
_
X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
Common Stock
11/20/2019
F (1)
50
D
$29.44
29377
(2)
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (
e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans. Code
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
(Instr. 8)
Derivative Securities
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
Acquired (A) or
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
Following
Direct (D)
Date
Expiration
Title
Amount or Number of
Reported
or Indirect
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
(Instr. 4)
4)
Explanation of Responses:
The shares reported as disposed of were withheld by the Issuer in order to cover withholding taxes in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units, or RSUs. These shares were not issued to or sold by the Reporting Person.
Of the reported shares 3,028 shares are represented by RSUs.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% Owner OfficerOther
Lane Fox Martha
C/O TWITTER, INC.
X 1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103
Signatures
/s/ Sean Edgett, Attorney-in-Fact
11/22/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
Twitter Inc. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2019 00:57:02 UTC
Sales 2019
3 448 M
EBIT 2019
373 M
Net income 2019
1 483 M
Finance 2019
3 852 M
Yield 2019
-
P/E ratio 2019
15,9x
P/E ratio 2020
63,2x
EV / Sales2019
5,63x
EV / Sales2020
4,74x
Capitalization
23 269 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TWITTER
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
43
Average target price
34,43 $
Last Close Price
30,03 $
Spread / Highest target
66,5%
Spread / Average Target
14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target
-27,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
1st jan. Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER 3.65% 23 083