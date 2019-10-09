Twitter : What marketing gets that Customer Experience (CX) doesn't

Both the Marketing and Customer Experience teams care deeply about the customer and the brand. They are driven by data, surfacing insights and measuring but very rarely are they integrated or even sharing with one another.

Odds are good that your Marketing department is already using tools to listen, analyze and measure social data. This is backed up by results from a recent Harris Poll* sponsored by Twitter. Marketing leaders polled revealed that 93% of them are using social media in their programs- from tracking their campaigns to measuring brand equity. 74% also reported using social platforms to perform some customer care



Over on the CX team, for the most part, if anyone is thinking about social, it's an afterthought. According to a recent report from Forrester**, most voice of the customer (VoC) programs are still heavily focused on traditional data sources like surveys and missing out on unstructured and unsolicited data like that from social media platforms.



This Tweet is unavailable

This Tweet is unavailable.