In the past, Twitter had allowed such tweets to remain on its feed as they were in public interest, the company said.

"We'll place a notice – a screen you have to click or tap through before you see the Tweet – to provide additional context and clarity," the company said https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2019/publicinterest.html in a blog post.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)