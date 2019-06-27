Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Twitter    TWTR

TWITTER

(TWTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Twitter : to deemphasize, label politician tweets that break rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 05:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - The Twitter logo displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Thursday it would identify and deemphasize tweets that broke its rules but came from important sources such as politicians, in order to strike a balance between free expression and accountability.

Twitter said the new rules would apply to politicians and government officials with more than 100,000 followers.

"We'll now clearly label any tweets which violate our terms of service but decide to keep up due to public interest," Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said.

If flagged, a notice would cover the offending tweet and require a user to click on a link to view it.

Critics have said the social media platform has not done enough to police tweets from politicians that would be removed if a typical user posted them. Some have called on Twitter to take down vitriolic tweets from U.S. President Donald Trump and other politicians, while Trump and other conservatives have repeatedly accused technology companies of favoring liberals.

Trump boasts more than 61 million followers on Twitter, and many of his tweets are in the news.

"There are certain cases where it may be in the public's interest to have access to certain Tweets, even if they would otherwise be in violation of our rules," Twitter said in a blog post.

It added: "We'll place a notice – a screen you have to click or tap through before you see the Tweet – to provide additional context and clarity." The notice will appear in the home timeline and across other areas such as search, Twitter said.

A Twitter spokeswoman said a human reviewer will decide on these tweets, not artificial intelligence monitoring. If a violation were found, a task force of teams would rule whether the questionable tweet should be considered in the public interest.

Trump was criticized last month when he tweeted: "If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!" He referred to a former FBI agent last year as a "sick loser".

In another example of a tweet than many critics found offensive, Trump wrote in 2018 that North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un stated the "Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times" and asked if someone would "inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

Twitter added that "there are cases, such as direct threats of violence or calls to commit violence against an individual, that are unlikely to be considered in the public interest."

The White House did not immediately comment. A Trump spokesman said this week the White House is planning a July 11 social media summit but has not identified participants.

Trump said in a television interview on Wednesday without evidence that Twitter makes it "very hard for people to join me at Twitter ... and they make it very much harder for me to get out the message." He added "Twitter is just terrible what they do." Twitter declined to comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Marguerita Choy)

By David Shepardson and Katie Paul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWITTER
05:04pTWITTER : to deemphasize, label politician tweets that break rules
RE
01:41pTWITTER : introduces feature to provide clarity on certain tweets
AQ
12:20pTWITTER : Defining public interest on Twitter
PU
06/26Facebook CEO says delay in flagging fake Pelosi video was 'execution mistake'
RE
06/26TWITTER : What to expect from Twitter ahead of the first #DemDebate
PU
06/26White House to Hold Social Media Summit
DJ
06/18TWITTER : How #E32019 played out on Twitter
PU
06/18Advertisers, agencies and social media combine to tackle online threat
RE
06/18Big Advertisers and Social Media Form Alliance to Fight 'Unsafe' Content Onli..
DJ
06/14TWITTER : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 541 M
EBIT 2019 865 M
Net income 2019 492 M
Finance 2019 3 968 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 54,46
P/E ratio 2020 52,87
EV / Sales 2019 6,52x
EV / Sales 2020 5,53x
Capitalization 27 071 M
Chart TWITTER
Duration : Period :
Twitter Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 39,3 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omid R. Kordestani Executive Chairman
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Parag Agrawal Chief Technology Officer
David S. Rosenblatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER22.55%27 004
FACEBOOK43.15%535 673
MATCH GROUP INC55.86%18 740
LINE CORP-18.62%6 687
SINA CORP-21.83%2 916
XING SE56.42%2 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About