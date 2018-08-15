Log in
Twitter Suspends Alex Jones Over New Tweet

08/15/2018 | 05:48am CEST

By Tripp Mickle

Twitter Inc. on Tuesday suspended the far-right talk-show host Alex Jones for violating the social media company's policies, a reversal amid intensifying public scrutiny and criticism of Mr. Jones's posts on the platform.

Mr. Jones will be blocked from posting on Twitter for seven days because of an offending tweet, the company said. Twitter declined to comment on the content that violated its policies, but in a note to Mr. Jones it said a tweet about taking action against web censorship included a link to a video that violated the company's policy against targeted harassment of someone or inciting others to intimidate or harass someone.

Mr. Jones couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Twitter's move came more than a week after technology companies, including Apple Inc., YouTube and Facebook Inc. removed content from Mr. Jones or his far-right site, Infowars. The actions against Infowars intensified a growing debate over what role tech companies play in policing controversial content on their platforms while they simultaneously support the principle of free speech.

The conspiracy theories promoted by Mr. Jones and Infowars have been at the the center of the tech industry debate. Earlier this year, parents of two children killed in the 2012 Newtown, Conn., elementary-school shooting massacre sued Mr. Jones, saying he repeatedly called the shooting fake and accused them of taking part in a hoax designed to promote gun control. Mr. Jones described the lawsuit as frivolous.

As Apple removed links to some Infowars podcasts and YouTube terminated some of its channels, Twitter's Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said his company didn't remove Mr. Jones or Infowars because neither had violated the platform's policies.

"We're going to hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account, not taking one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term, and adding fuel to new conspiracy theories," Mr. Dorsey said in a tweet last week. He later added that it was critical that journalists "document, validate and refute" accounts like those of Mr. Jones, which "can often sensationalize issues and spread unsubstantiated rumors."

As of late Tuesday, Mr. Dorsey hadn't Tweeted about Mr. Jones's suspension.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.42% 209.75 Delayed Quote.23.94%
FACEBOOK 0.59% 181.11 Delayed Quote.2.64%
TWITTER INC 1.19% 33.19 Delayed Quote.38.23%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 908 M
EBIT 2018 686 M
Net income 2018 262 M
Finance 2018 3 063 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 105,23
P/E ratio 2019 83,97
EV / Sales 2018 7,29x
EV / Sales 2019 6,24x
Capitalization 24 259 M
Technical analysis trends TWITTER INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 33,5 $
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omid R. Kordestani Executive Chairman
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Parag Agrawal Chief Technology Officer
David S. Rosenblatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER INC38.23%24 259
FACEBOOK2.64%520 450
MATCH GROUP INC54.74%14 073
LINE CORP0.75%9 995
SINA CORP-30.03%5 341
DENA CO LTD-19.15%2 617
