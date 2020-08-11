Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  TWO HAND    TWOH

TWO HAND

(TWOH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toronto-Based Online Grocery Delivery Service, GOCART.CITY, Launches Highly Anticipated Mobile App For Both Android and iOS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2020) - Two Hands Corporation (OTC PINK: TWOH) is pleased to announce that the on-demand marketplace for groceries has officially launched the mobile version of its' online grocery delivery service. Now available on both Android and iOS, shoppers can now enjoy the same high quality and convenience using their mobile device.

GOCART.CITY offers farm fresh, artisanal, and specialty grocery selection, delivered right to your doorstep. From the comfort of their own home, customers can easily select their choice of fresh produce, quality cut fruits and vegetables, and wide range of day-to-day grocery items.

The app is integrated with Google and Apple Pay for safe and secure transactions.

"We wanted to create an experience that was unparalleled from the rest, and that starts at how we source our food," says Two Hands Chief Executive Officer, Nadav Elituv." "We pride ourselves on having a direct connection with farms and food producers to ensure the utmost safety for our customers, from sourcing to handling to delivering. All of our products are sustainably sourced, locally and hygienically packaged, and delivered to each customer with absolute care."

According to a February 2020 report by CBC, online grocery delivery is expected to grow anywhere between 5-7% over the next decade, which equates to nearly $15 billion worth of business.

For customers interested in using GOCART.CITY, they can do so by searching GOCART.CITY in the App Store or Google Play, or visit their website www.gocart.city.

About Two Hands Corporation:

Two Hands Corporation is a custom application development company with proven numerous technological competencies in digital technologies. The company delivers diversified and top-quality solutions to companies in North America. Please visit our website at www.twohandsgroup.com

About GOCART.CITY

GOCART.CITY, a division of Two Hands Corp. is an online grocery delivery marketplace that services the Greater Toronto Area. They curate and deliver the freshest produce and speciality foods in Southern Ontario. To learn more about GOCART.CITY, please visit www.gocart.city

CONTACT:

Two Hands Corporation
IR@twohandsapp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61468


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TWO HAND
08:05aToronto-Based Online Grocery Delivery Service, GOCART.CITY, Launches Highly A..
NE
05/04Two Hands Corporation set to Launch GoCart Apps
NE
04/08Two Hands Corporation Enters into Application Development Agreement
NE
01/15Two Hands Corporation Set to Launch Native Application
NE
2019Two Hands Corporation Issues Corporate Update
GL
2019Two Hands Corporation Issues Statement About Promotional Activity Involving I..
GL
2019Two Hands Corporation Closer To Completing Colombian Licence Purchase
GL
2019(Correction) Two Hands Corporation Issues Statement About Promotional Activit..
GL
2019Two Hands Corporation Issues Statement About Promotional Activity Involving I..
GL
2019Two Hands Corporation Interviewing Leading Master Growers For Colombian Cann..
GL
More news
Chart TWO HAND
Duration : Period :
TWO HAND Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group