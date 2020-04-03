Two Harbors Investment Corp. : Announces Company Update

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO, the “Company”), a leading residential mortgage real estate investment trust, today provided the following updates with respect to its business, through the close of business on April 3, 2020.

As a result of our portfolio management decisions in recent weeks, our liquidity position remains quite strong. We continue in our efforts to be prudent risk managers and are confident that we will continue to be in a position to meet margin calls in the ordinary course of our business.

Previously we reported that we completed the sale of substantially all of our non-Agency portfolio; subsequent to that, we have sold additional non-Agency securities reducing that exposure to a de minimis level. With the disposition of this position, we have eliminated the risk of outsized margin calls and ongoing funding concerns associated with the significant widening on these assets.

The repo markets for Agency RMBS continue to function well and we have experienced no issues in accessing this source of funding.

The actions taken by the Federal Reserve to purchase Agency RMBS have been successful in stabilizing the market and our portfolio has benefitted from the resulting spread tightening.

We are encouraged by the continued focus by the Treasury, Federal Reserve, FHFA and other governmental agencies on servicing advance issues that will be attendant to the mortgage loan forbearance programs announced in connection with the CARES Act. As the servicer of record for the MSR assets in our portfolio, we are responsible for continuing to advance principal, interest, taxes and insurance on mortgage loans that are in forbearance, delinquency or default. Although the potential aggregate size of the servicing advance obligations is not known, at this time we believe that we will be well positioned from a liquidity standpoint to continue to make servicing advances in the future. This is a situation that we are monitoring closely.

We estimate that our book value has not changed materially since our last company update.

“As a country, we are facing unprecedented societal and economic conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there remains much uncertainty as to what may lie ahead,” stated Thomas Siering, Two Harbors’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “In spite of this, we remain optimistic for the future of our company and you have our commitment that we will remain acutely focused on managing our portfolio through thoughtful asset selection, as well as active hedging, to benefit our stockholders over the long-term.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “target,” “assume,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Two Harbors does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in Two Harbors’ most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward looking statements concerning Two Harbors or matters attributable to Two Harbors or any person.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in New York, New York, and is externally managed and advised by PRCM Advisers LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pine River Capital Management L.P. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 575 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2930, New York, NY 10022, telephone 612-629-2500.

