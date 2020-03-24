Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Two Harbors Investment Corp.    TWO

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP.

(TWO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Two Harbors Investment Corp. : Announces Company Update and Suspension of First Quarter 2020 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 06:54pm EDT

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) (the “Company”), a leading hybrid mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced that the Company has suspended both its first quarter 2020 common stock and preferred stock dividends to preserve liquidity and long-term stockholder value.

“The Board of Directors, together with management, has come to the difficult decision to suspend our first quarter 2020 dividends, as a result of the volatile market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Thomas Siering, Two Harbors’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe this is a prudent part of managing our liquidity, which is the most important objective for our business in these uncertain times. That being said, we have satisfied our margin calls received to date under our financing arrangements.”

The Board of Directors will evaluate the Company’s ability to pay dividends in future quarters based upon customary considerations, including market conditions. The Company will also continue to monitor its taxable income and take measures, if necessary, to ensure that it meets the minimum distribution requirements to maintain its status as a REIT.

Unpaid dividends on the Company’s preferred stock shall accrue without interest. No dividends may be paid on shares of the Company’s common stock unless all accrued but unpaid dividends on its preferred stock, and any current dividend then due, have been or contemporaneously are paid in cash, or a cash sum sufficient for such payment has been set apart for payment.

Company Update

  • We have satisfied all of our margin calls under our financing arrangements. While we anticipate market volatility will continue, we have confidence in our ability to meet future margin calls in the near term.
  • We continue to focus on maintaining sufficient excess liquidity in our portfolio.
  • In response to the strong intervention by the Federal Reserve this week, Agency RMBS retraced a large amount of the spread widening that took place last week.
  • This month, we have been de-levering our portfolio so that our economic debt-to-equity is now in the low-to-mid 6’s.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “target,” “assume,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Two Harbors does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in Two Harbors’ most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward looking statements concerning Two Harbors or matters attributable to Two Harbors or any person.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in New York, New York, and is externally managed and advised by PRCM Advisers LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pine River Capital Management L.P. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 575 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2930, New York, NY 10022, telephone 612-629-2500.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT COR
06:54pTWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces Company Update and Suspension of First ..
BU
03/19TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces Company Update
BU
03/19Mortgage REITs Dip Lower Amid Financing Challenges
DJ
03/18Turmoil in Funding Markets Drags Down Mortgage REITs
DJ
03/13TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
02/27TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
02/26TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
02/05TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
02/05TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
01/23TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces 2019 Dividend Tax Information
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 266 M
EBIT 2020 458 M
Net income 2020 432 M
Debt 2020 25 675 M
Yield 2020 61,5%
P/E ratio 2020 1,87x
P/E ratio 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales2020 101x
EV / Sales2021 96,9x
Capitalization 1 182 M
Chart TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Two Harbors Investment Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 15,44  $
Last Close Price 2,61  $
Spread / Highest target 513%
Spread / Average Target 492%
Spread / Lowest Target 456%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Edwin Siering President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Garfield Kasnet Chairman
Mary Kathryn Riskey Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jeffrey Hurley Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
William Reid Sanders Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP.-70.45%1 532
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-49.58%7 595
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-40.95%5 317
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-63.76%2 926
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-67.16%2 913
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-60.94%2 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group