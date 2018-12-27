Log in
TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP (TWO)

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP (TWO)
12/27 10:08:19 pm
13.54 USD   +1.80%
Two Harbors Investment Corp. : Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment for Its Convertible Senior Notes Due 2022

12/27/2018 | 10:47pm CET

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) today announced an adjustment to the conversion rate for the company’s 6.25% convertible senior notes due 2022 (the “Notes”). This conversion rate adjustment is being made pursuant to the supplemental indenture governing the Notes as a result of the company’s previously announced fourth quarter 2018 common stock cash dividend of $0.47 per common share. Effective immediately after the close of business on December 31, 2018, the new conversion rate for the Notes will be 62.7673 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes. Currently, the conversion rate for the Notes is 62.4003 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes. Notice of the conversion rate adjustment was delivered to holders of the Notes and Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee, in accordance with the terms of the supplemental indenture governing the Notes.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in New York, New York, and is externally managed and advised by PRCM Advisers LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pine River Capital Management L.P. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 575 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2930, New York, NY 10022, telephone 612-629-2500.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 354 M
EBIT 2018 474 M
Net income 2018 610 M
Debt 2018 23 905 M
Yield 2018 14,1%
P/E ratio 2018 4,44
P/E ratio 2019 6,20
EV / Sales 2018 76,8x
EV / Sales 2019 79,4x
Capitalization 3 299 M
Chart TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP
Duration : Period :
Two Harbors Investment Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,4 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Edwin Siering President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Garfield Kasnet Chairman
Brad Farrell Co-Chief Financial Officer & Co-Treasurer
Mary Kathryn Riskey Co-Chief Financial Officer, VP & Co-Treasurer
Jeffrey Hurley Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP-18.20%3 299
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL2.59%25 021
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES-2.87%23 953
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST1.42%16 173
UDR INC.2.60%10 889
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY-5.27%10 844
