Two Harbors Investment Corp. : Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment for Its Convertible Senior Notes Due 2022

Two
Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) today announced an
adjustment to the conversion rate for the company’s 6.25% convertible
senior notes due 2022 (the “Notes”). This conversion rate adjustment is
being made pursuant to the supplemental indenture governing the Notes as
a result of the company’s previously announced fourth quarter 2018
common stock cash dividend of $0.47 per common share. Effective
immediately after the close of business on December 31, 2018, the new
conversion rate for the Notes will be 62.7673 shares of common stock per
$1,000 principal amount of the Notes. Currently, the conversion rate for
the Notes is 62.4003 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount
of the Notes. Notice of the conversion rate adjustment was delivered to
holders of the Notes and Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as
trustee, in accordance with the terms of the supplemental indenture
governing the Notes.
Two Harbors Investment Corp.
Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate
investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities,
mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is
headquartered in New York, New York, and is externally managed and
advised by PRCM Advisers LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pine River
Capital Management L.P. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.
