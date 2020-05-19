Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Two Harbors Investment Corp.    TWO

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP.

(TWO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Two Harbors Investment Corp. : Announces Details Pertaining to the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 04:20pm EDT

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), a leading mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced log in details for its 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders, to be held on May 21, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Stockholders can attend the virtual annual meeting via the internet at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TWO2020. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 27, 2020 will be eligible to vote their shares and submit questions electronically in advance of and during the virtual annual meeting by using the 16-digit control number included in the notice of internet availability of the proxy materials, on their individual proxy card or on the voting instruction form accompanying these proxy materials to attend the annual meeting. We recommend that stockholders log in at least fifteen minutes before the meeting to ensure they are logged in when the meeting starts.

A replay of the meeting will be available for one year following the meeting date. To listen to a replay of the annual meeting, please visit http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TWO2020.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in New York, New York, and is externally managed and advised by PRCM Advisers LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pine River Capital Management L.P. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 575 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2930, New York, NY 10022, telephone 612-629-2500.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT COR
04:20pTWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces Details Pertaining to the 2020 Virtual ..
BU
05/08TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
05/08TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/06TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
05/06TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
04/16TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call fo..
BU
04/15TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/13TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, R..
AQ
04/13TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT : Announces Non-Renewal of Management Agreement
BU
04/06TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces Interim Common Stock Dividend and Payme..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 249 M
EBIT 2020 330 M
Net income 2020 -1 202 M
Debt 2020 13 129 M
Yield 2020 7,38%
P/E ratio 2020 -0,68x
P/E ratio 2021 5,27x
EV / Sales2020 57,6x
EV / Sales2021 62,4x
Capitalization 1 239 M
Chart TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Two Harbors Investment Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,06 $
Last Close Price 4,53 $
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Edwin Siering President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Garfield Kasnet Chairman
Mary Kathryn Riskey Chief Financial Officer
William Reid Sanders Independent Director
Hope B. Woodhouse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP.-69.02%1 239
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-34.18%8 869
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-27.04%7 216
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-49.03%3 576
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-38.23%3 112
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-62.07%2 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group