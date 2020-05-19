Two Harbors Investment Corp. : Announces Details Pertaining to the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), a leading mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced log in details for its 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders, to be held on May 21, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Stockholders can attend the virtual annual meeting via the internet at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TWO2020. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 27, 2020 will be eligible to vote their shares and submit questions electronically in advance of and during the virtual annual meeting by using the 16-digit control number included in the notice of internet availability of the proxy materials, on their individual proxy card or on the voting instruction form accompanying these proxy materials to attend the annual meeting. We recommend that stockholders log in at least fifteen minutes before the meeting to ensure they are logged in when the meeting starts.

A replay of the meeting will be available for one year following the meeting date. To listen to a replay of the annual meeting, please visit http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TWO2020.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in New York, New York, and is externally managed and advised by PRCM Advisers LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pine River Capital Management L.P. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 575 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2930, New York, NY 10022, telephone 612-629-2500.

