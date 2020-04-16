Log in
Two Harbors Investment Corp. : Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call for First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

04/16/2020 | 04:18pm EDT

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), a leading mortgage real estate investment trust, announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 after market close on May 6, 2020. The company will host a conference call to review the financial results on May 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (866) 548-4713, Conference Code 6869956, approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time. You may also listen to the teleconference live via the Internet at www.twoharborsinvestment.com in the Investor Relations section under the Events and Presentations link. For those unable to attend, a telephone playback will be available beginning May 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. EDT through June 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. EDT. The playback can be accessed by calling (888) 203-1112 and providing the Conference Code 6869956. The call will also be archived on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section under the Events and Presentations link.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in New York, New York, and is externally managed and advised by PRCM Advisers LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pine River Capital Management L.P. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 575 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2930, New York, NY 10022, telephone 612-629-2500.


© Business Wire 2020
