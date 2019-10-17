Two Harbors Investment Corp. : Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), a leading hybrid mortgage real estate investment trust, announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 after market close on November 5, 2019. The company will host a conference call to review the financial results on November 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (800) 289-0438, Conference Code 4439802, approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time. You may also listen to the teleconference live via the Internet at www.twoharborsinvestment.com in the Investor Relations section under the Events and Presentations link. For those unable to attend, a telephone playback will be available beginning November 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. EST through November 20, 2019 at 12:00 a.m. EST. The playback can be accessed by calling (888) 203-1112 and providing the Conference Code 4439802. The call will also be archived on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section under the Events and Presentations link.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in New York, New York, and is externally managed and advised by PRCM Advisers LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pine River Capital Management L.P. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 575 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2930, New York, NY 10022, telephone 612-629-2500.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005916/en/