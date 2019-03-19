Two Harbors Investment Corp. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

Two
Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), a leading hybrid
mortgage real estate investment trust, today declared a dividend of
$0.47 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2019. This
dividend is payable on April 29, 2019 to common stockholders of record
at the close of business on March 29, 2019.
Two Harbors distributes common stock dividends based on its current
estimate of taxable earnings per common share, not GAAP earnings.
Taxable and GAAP earnings are expected to differ principally because of
differences in discount accretion and premium amortization, certain
non-taxable unrealized and realized gain and losses on derivatives, and
non-deductible general and administrative expenses.
Preferred Stock Dividends
Two Harbors also declared today the following preferred stock dividends:
-
a dividend of $0.50781 per share of the 8.125% Series A Cumulative
Redeemable Preferred Stock;
-
a dividend of $0.47656 per share of the 7.625% Series B Cumulative
Redeemable Preferred Stock;
-
a dividend of $0.45313 per share of the 7.25% Series C Cumulative
Redeemable Preferred Stock;
-
a dividend of $0.484375 per share of the 7.75% Series D Cumulative
Redeemable Preferred Stock; and
-
a dividend of $0.46875 per share of the 7.50% Series E Cumulative
Redeemable Preferred Stock.
The Series A, Series B and Series C preferred dividends are payable on
April 29, 2019 to the applicable preferred stockholders of record at the
close of business on April 12, 2019. The Series D and Series E preferred
dividends are payable on April 15, 2019 to the applicable preferred
stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2019.
Two Harbors Investment Corp.
Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate
investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities,
mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is
headquartered in New York, New York, and is externally managed and
advised by PRCM Advisers LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pine River
Capital Management L.P. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.
Additional Information
Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find
additional information regarding the company at the Securities and
Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov
or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 575 Lexington
Avenue, Suite 2930, New York, NY 10022, telephone 612-629-2500.
