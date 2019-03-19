Log in
Two Harbors Investment Corp    TWO

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP

(TWO)
Two Harbors Investment Corp. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

03/19/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), a leading hybrid mortgage real estate investment trust, today declared a dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2019. This dividend is payable on April 29, 2019 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2019.

Two Harbors distributes common stock dividends based on its current estimate of taxable earnings per common share, not GAAP earnings. Taxable and GAAP earnings are expected to differ principally because of differences in discount accretion and premium amortization, certain non-taxable unrealized and realized gain and losses on derivatives, and non-deductible general and administrative expenses.

Preferred Stock Dividends

Two Harbors also declared today the following preferred stock dividends:

  • a dividend of $0.50781 per share of the 8.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock;
  • a dividend of $0.47656 per share of the 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock;
  • a dividend of $0.45313 per share of the 7.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock;
  • a dividend of $0.484375 per share of the 7.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock; and
  • a dividend of $0.46875 per share of the 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

The Series A, Series B and Series C preferred dividends are payable on April 29, 2019 to the applicable preferred stockholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2019. The Series D and Series E preferred dividends are payable on April 15, 2019 to the applicable preferred stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2019.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in New York, New York, and is externally managed and advised by PRCM Advisers LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pine River Capital Management L.P. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 575 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2930, New York, NY 10022, telephone 612-629-2500.


© Business Wire 2019
