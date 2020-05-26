Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Two Harbors Investment Corp.    TWO

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP.

(TWO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Two Harbors Investment Corp. : to Participate in the 2020 Virtual KBW Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), a leading mortgage real estate investment trust, announced today that Co-Chief Investment Officers Matt Koeppen and Bill Greenberg are scheduled to present at the 2020 Virtual KBW Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference being held virtually on May 28, 2020. Mr. Koeppen will participate in a panel titled “Current & Emerging Trends for Residential Mortgage REITs,” which is scheduled to begin at 8:45am ET. Mr. Greenberg will participate in a panel titled “COVID-19 and the Mortgage Servicing Market,” which is scheduled to begin at 11:15am ET.

Both panel discussions will be webcast and made available on available on Two Harbors’ website at http://www.twoharborsinvestment.com in the Investor Relations section under the Events and Presentations link.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in New York, New York, and is externally managed and advised by PRCM Advisers LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pine River Capital Management L.P. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 575 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2930, New York, NY 10022, telephone 612-629-2500.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT COR
05:27pTWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : to Participate in the 2020 Virtual KBW Real Estat..
BU
04:22pTWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
05/19TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces Details Pertaining to the 2020 Virtual ..
BU
05/08TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
05/08TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/06TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
05/06TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
04/16TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call fo..
BU
04/15TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/13TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, R..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 249 M
EBIT 2020 257 M
Net income 2020 -1 920 M
Debt 2020 13 129 M
Yield 2020 7,01%
P/E ratio 2020 -0,69x
P/E ratio 2021 6,84x
EV / Sales2020 57,9x
EV / Sales2021 62,7x
Capitalization 1 305 M
Chart TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Two Harbors Investment Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,06 $
Last Close Price 4,77 $
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Edwin Siering President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Garfield Kasnet Chairman
Mary Kathryn Riskey Chief Financial Officer
William Reid Sanders Independent Director
Hope B. Woodhouse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP.-67.37%1 305
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-32.70%9 069
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-25.51%7 367
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-47.43%3 689
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-37.94%3 127
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-56.55%2 910
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group