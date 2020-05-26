Two Harbors Investment Corp. : to Participate in the 2020 Virtual KBW Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), a leading mortgage real estate investment trust, announced today that Co-Chief Investment Officers Matt Koeppen and Bill Greenberg are scheduled to present at the 2020 Virtual KBW Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference being held virtually on May 28, 2020. Mr. Koeppen will participate in a panel titled “Current & Emerging Trends for Residential Mortgage REITs,” which is scheduled to begin at 8:45am ET. Mr. Greenberg will participate in a panel titled “COVID-19 and the Mortgage Servicing Market,” which is scheduled to begin at 11:15am ET.

Both panel discussions will be webcast and made available on available on Two Harbors’ website at http://www.twoharborsinvestment.com in the Investor Relations section under the Events and Presentations link.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in New York, New York, and is externally managed and advised by PRCM Advisers LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pine River Capital Management L.P. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.

