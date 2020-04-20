Log in
TX Group AG

TX GROUP AG

(TXGN)
  Report
News 
News

TX Group: Significant decline in revenue and result due to Corona crisis

04/20/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

Decrease in profit TX Group Ltd

TX Group: Significant decline in revenue and result due to Corona crisis

Zurich, 20 April 2020 - Based on the March figures now available and current cancellations of advertising reservations due to the corona crisis, TX Group Ltd expects a year-on-year decline in revenue of between approximately 10 and 15 percent and a negative result at EBIT level for the first half of 2020. Due to the unforeseeable further course of the Corona crisis and the gradual release from the lockdown outlined by the Swiss Federal Council, a continued decline in advertising revenues must be assumed. The daily and Sunday publications as well as the commuter media of the companies Tamedia and 20 Minuten are particularly affected. In addition, the results of TX Markets' digital job and real estate platforms are declining due to the weakened economic outlook. Overall, due to the uncertainties described above, no conclusive estimate can be made at this point in time with regard to the revenue and result of TX Group Ltd for the first half of 2020.

Contact
Patrick Matthey, Head of Communications TX Group
+41 44 248 41 35, patrick.matthey@tx.group

About TX Group
The TX Group aims to create an internationally recognised network of media and platforms, providing information, orientation, entertainment and services to its users every day. The TX Group consists of four independent companies: TX Markets comprises the classifieds and marketplaces; Goldbach stands for advertising marketing in Switzerland, Germany and Austria; the company 20 Minuten sums up the commuter media in Switzerland as well as the participations abroad; Tamedia leads the paid daily and weekly newspapers and magazines into the future.
www.tx.group




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 1 033 M
EBIT 2020 81,9 M
Net income 2020 -
Finance 2020 262 M
Yield 2020 4,14%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,43x
Capitalization 768 M
Chart TX GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
TX Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TX GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 72,50  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Tonini Chief Executive Officer
Pietro Supino Chairman
Sandro Macciacchini Head-Finance, HR & Investor Relations
Samuel Hügli Head-Technology & Ventures Division
Reto Matter Chief Technology Officer-Paid Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TX GROUP AG-22.63%794
INFORMA PLC-47.56%7 031
AXEL SPRINGER SE-12.42%6 457
SCHIBSTED-17.30%4 784
PEARSON PLC-23.39%4 570
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-1.12%2 689
