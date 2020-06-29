Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  TX Group AG    TXGN   CH0011178255

TX GROUP AG

(TXGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TX Group adapts its Corporate and Group Services to the new company structure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 11:50am EDT

TX Group adapts its Corporate and Group Services to the new company structure

As announced on 11 March 2020 when communicating the annual result for 2019, the TX Group has reviewed its Corporate and Group Services to adapt them to the new decentralised structure of the group. The companies under the umbrella of the group shall benefit from corporate expertise and synergies while reducing the central costs at the same time. To this end, it was decided to implement a restructuring over a period of three years.

Zurich, 29 June 2020 - Since 1 January 2020, the TX Group has been able to provide its four companies - TX Markets, Goldbach, 20 Minuten, Tamedia - with more entrepreneurial autonomy thanks to the new organisational structure. Consequently, the demand for Corporate and Group Services among the individual companies has become very diverse.

On 11 March, the TX Group announced that it was reviewing its Corporate, Group and Technology Services in detail, in order to adapt them optimally to the new decentralised organisational structure of the group. The Board of Directors of the TX Group has now approved a restructuring up to 2023. The objective is to increase the efficiency through standardisation and automation, to reduce material costs, and to give the four companies of the group more flexibility in selecting individual services. Furthermore, the Group Service Centre in Belgrade will be extended.

With the restructuring, the aim is to reduce the current costs of Corporate and Group Services by 20 per cent and thereby achieve savings of CHF 20 million over the next three years in order to free up the companies of the group. Besides the reduction of material costs, a cutback of around 40 jobs is planned. The objective is to achieve this largely through natural turnover, over the next three years. Unfortunately, redundancies cannot be ruled out. Should these occur, the TX Group will adopt a redundancy programme and support the employees affected in their professional reorientation.

Contact
Patrick Matthey, Head of Communications for the TX Group

+41 44 248 41 35, patrick.matthey@tx.group

About TX Group

The TX Group aims to create an internationally recognised network of media and platforms, providing information, orientation, entertainment and services to its users every day. The TX Group consists of four independent companies: TX Markets comprises the classifieds and marketplaces; Goldbach stands for advertising marketing in Switzerland, Germany and Austria; the company 20 Minuten sums up the commuter media in Switzerland as well as the participations abroad; Tamedia leads the paid daily and weekly newspapers and magazines into the future.

www.tx.group




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TX GROUP AG
11:50aTX Group adapts its Corporate and Group Services to the new company structure
TE
06/11USDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Winter Wheat/Durum - Jun 11
DJ
04/20TX GROUP : Significant decline in revenue and result due to Corona crisis
TE
04/07TX GROUP AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/03ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF TX GROUP : agenda items approved – Pascale Brude..
TE
03/10TX GROUP : increased revenues; net income down on previous year due to investmen..
TE
02/26TX : Jens Paul Berndt appointed new CEO of Homegate AG
PU
02/26Jens Paul Berndt appointed new CEO of Homegate AG 
TE
02/25Presentation of 2019 Full-Year Results
TE
01/23TX : Markets with growth strategy and classifieds expert Terje Seljeseth on the ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 960 M 1 015 M 1 015 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 228 M 241 M 241 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 728 M 767 M 769 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 3 669
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart TX GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
TX Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TX GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 68,70 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Tonini Chief Executive Officer
Pietro Supino Chairman
Sandro Macciacchini Head-Finance, HR & Investor Relations
Samuel Hügli Head-Technology & Ventures Division
Roman Hess Head-Technology & Ventures
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TX GROUP AG-26.68%767
INFORMA PLC-45.50%8 649
AXEL SPRINGER SE-12.42%6 652
SCHIBSTED ASA-6.52%5 658
PEARSON PLC-11.77%5 190
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-10.80%2 703
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group