TX Group AG

TX GROUP AG

(TXGN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/03 05:30:12 am
71 CHF   +1.14%
Thomas Gresch to take on a new challenge
TE
Thomas Gresch to take on a new challenge

07/03/2020 | 05:05am EDT

Thomas Gresch to take on a new challenge

Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Thomas Gresch has decided to leave the company in autumn 2020 to become CTO of the Axpo Group. The succession will be arranged after the summer holidays.

Zurich, 3 July 2020 - Thomas Gresch has decided to move to a different industrial sector after about six years as CTO of the TX Group, prompting him to seek a new professional challenge outside of our company. He will be leaving the TX Group in autumn 2020, when he will take up his role as the new CTO of the Axpo Group. To ensure a smooth transition, the search for his successor has already been launched: this will enable the group to continue pursuing its data strategy consistently in the future.

Thomas Gresch, now aged 45, is a physicist whose decisive initiatives have played a key part in shaping the group's digital transformation - not only in his capacity as CTO of the TX Group, but also as a member of the Boards of Directors of JobCloud, Ricardo and Olmero. As the initiator of the TX Conference, for instance, he generated the critical impetus that helped to create the group's digital self-image; the conference's title was also the inspiration for the TX Group's new name, formerly known as Tamedia

«By establishing the TX Data Platform, Thomas and his teams created the technological basis for data activities throughout the group. This platform provides the backbone for the group's data skills, and it opens up access to all the TX Group's domains - from addressing target groups in advertising placement through to product innovations and UX improvements. We plan to continue expanding these activities, and we've recently launched various new ideas,» according to Samuel Hügli, Head of Technology Services & Ventures and member of Group Management at the TX Group.

But as well as opening up new opportunities for the group, data presents it with new challenges in terms of employees' technology know-how and digital expertise. The group's digital specialists - more than 900 in number - are able to hone their digital skills thanks to «TX Academy», the internal continuing education platform established by Thomas Gresch and his team. As well as delivering direct benefits, this platform improves the way work is carried out in the company. Another of Thomas Gresch's achievements has been the establishment and development of the TX Engineering and Service Center in Belgrade with over 140 technical specialists. As Gresch himself comments: «Helping to shape Tamedia's transformation into the digital TX Group has been a major challenge, and I've enjoyed it enormously.»

Hügli adds: «Thomas isn't only an out-of-the-box thinker: he's also a mover and shaker, and I am quite unwilling to see him go. Thanks to his vision, his enthusiasm and his tireless efforts to move things ahead, he has played a pivotal part in consistently implementing the digital transformation that has made us into an innovative, data-driven tech hub. I'd like to thank Thomas for his enormous commitment over the years, and I sincerely wish him all the best for the future. I'm glad that he will be staying with us until autumn 2020 so that we can ensure a smooth transition as his successor takes over.»

The Board of Directors and the Management Board of the TX Group thank Thomas Gresch for his exceptional dedication within the group and wish him much success in the future.

Contact

Roman Hess, Senior Communications Manager

+41 44 248 42 45, roman.hess@tx.group


About TX Group

The TX Group is a network of digital platforms in Switzerland offering information, orientation, entertainment and services to its users every day. The TX Group consists of four independent companies: TX Markets comprises the classifieds and marketplaces; Goldbach stands for advertising marketing in Switzerland, Germany and Austria; 20 Minuten combines the commuter media in Switzerland and abroad; Tamedia leads the paid daily and weekly newspapers and magazines into the future.

www.tx.group




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
