Tyler Technologies : City of Cleveland, Ohio, Selects Court and Public Safety Solutions from Tyler Technologies

Connected justice solutions will allow for easy information sharing between two city agencies

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an agreement with the city of Cleveland, Ohio, for several modules of Tyler’s Odyssey® solution, including Odyssey Case Manager™, Odyssey Financial Manager™, Odyssey Supervision Manager™, Odyssey Judge Edition™, and Odyssey Clerk Edition™ for the Cleveland Municipal Court. In addition, the city signed an agreement with Tyler for its Brazos™ e-citation solution for the Cleveland Police Department.

The Cleveland Municipal Court is currently operating a case management system, which requires third-party content management in order to properly function. The city selected Tyler’s Odyssey solution to replace several systems for the court in a single, integrated platform. Users ranging from judges to court clerks will benefit from comprehensive case management, financial management, and the management of adult probation. Odyssey will also provide the court and clerk of court with interfaces and reports to assist them in completing required Ohio state reporting.

For the Cleveland Police Department, Tyler’s Brazos eCitation solution will bring several important enhancements, including the ability for the agency to seamlessly transfer traffic violations to the court’s Odyssey case management system. This will connect two different city agencies and allow them to share crucial data and information, reducing duplication errors and creating efficiencies for both the court and police staff.

“We’re pleased to expand our Odyssey solution to a second court in Ohio, following a successful implementation with the Ohio Court of Claims in February 2018,” said Bret Dixon, president of Tyler’s Justice Group. “Our two premier solutions, Odyssey and Brazos, will help the city of Cleveland with information sharing, closely connecting two important agencies.”

Tyler’s Odyssey solution is the leading court case management solution in the country and has been implemented in more than 1,000 counties across 28 states, serving 40% of the U.S. population. Odyssey handles millions of court case transactions every week and manages more than 100 million cases across the country.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005094/en/