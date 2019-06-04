Tyler Technologies : City of Cleveland, Ohio, Selects Court and Public Safety Solutions from Tyler Technologies

Tyler
Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an
agreement with the city of Cleveland, Ohio, for several modules of
Tyler’s Odyssey® solution, including Odyssey Case Manager™,
Odyssey Financial Manager™, Odyssey Supervision Manager™,
Odyssey Judge Edition™, and Odyssey Clerk Edition™
for the Cleveland Municipal Court. In addition, the city signed an
agreement with Tyler for its Brazos™ e-citation solution for
the Cleveland Police Department.
The Cleveland Municipal Court is currently operating a case management
system, which requires third-party content management in order to
properly function. The city selected Tyler’s Odyssey solution to replace
several systems for the court in a single, integrated platform. Users
ranging from judges to court clerks will benefit from comprehensive case
management, financial management, and the management of adult probation.
Odyssey will also provide the court and clerk of court with interfaces
and reports to assist them in completing required Ohio state reporting.
For the Cleveland Police Department, Tyler’s Brazos eCitation solution
will bring several important enhancements, including the ability for the
agency to seamlessly transfer traffic violations to the court’s Odyssey
case management system. This will connect two different city agencies
and allow them to share crucial data and information, reducing
duplication errors and creating efficiencies for both the court and
police staff.
“We’re pleased to expand our Odyssey solution to a second court in Ohio,
following a successful implementation with the Ohio Court of Claims in
February 2018,” said Bret Dixon, president of Tyler’s Justice Group.
“Our two premier solutions, Odyssey and Brazos, will help the city of
Cleveland with information sharing, closely connecting two important
agencies.”
Tyler’s Odyssey solution is the leading court case management solution
in the country and has been implemented in more than 1,000 counties
across 28 states, serving 40% of the U.S. population. Odyssey handles
millions of court case transactions every week and manages more than 100
million cases across the country.
About Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established
provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the
public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and
federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more
transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting
data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are
transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in
their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations
across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the
Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially
strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every
quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize
Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative
Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies,
headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.
