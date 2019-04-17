Log in
Tyler Technologies : Expands School Transportation Solutions to Ontario, Canada, Through Cooperative Purchasing Agreement

04/17/2019 | 09:18am EDT

Tyler joins OECM as supplier partner

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that its student transportation solutions, including Versatrans® Routing & Planning and Traversa®, have been selected to join the Ontario Education Collaborative Marketplace (OECM) in Canada. OECM provides cooperative purchasing services for 33 consortiums representing 71 school boards in Canada’s most populous province.

OECM conducted a rigorous procurement process which included evaluating and testing each solution’s routing software and capabilities. Both of Tyler’s routing solutions, Versatrans and Traversa, were selected. As a supplier partner to OECM, Tyler will be able to provide its routing system without school boards and consortiums having to conduct their own competitive procurement.

“By joining OECM, we’re able to showcase our industry leading routing and planning solutions to Ontario and its school districts,” said Ted Thien, vice president and general manager of Tyler’s transportation solutions. “We look forward to building long term partnerships with these districts by helping them manage their school bus routing through the use of our products, ultimately saving them time and money. Tyler's Traversa and Versatrans suites of products deliver intuitive, comprehensive transportation management that is scalable to districts of any size.”

Through this distinction, Tyler's solutions can be selected to serve more than 800,000 students that are transported daily in Ontario by allowing for seamless interactions between route, vehicle, and student data. Tyler transportation solutions offer online and mobile student information portals to keep parents and students informed of bus route changes or other routing alerts and provide fleet maintenance reporting to ensure timely vehicle maintenance and avoid breakdowns.

Tyler offers a broad portfolio of school solutions in addition to transportation software, including data analytics, document management, incident management, student information, and financial management.

About Tyler Technologies Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

About OECM

OECM is a trusted not-for-profit sourcing partner for Ontario's education sector, broader public sector, and other not-for-profit organizations. OECM contracts with innovative, reputable suppliers to offer a comprehensive choice of quality products and services, to generate significant savings for our customers. Visit oecm.ca for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
