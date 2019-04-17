Tyler Technologies : Expands School Transportation Solutions to Ontario, Canada, Through Cooperative Purchasing Agreement

Tyler
Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that its student
transportation solutions, including Versatrans® Routing &
Planning and Traversa®, have been selected to join the
Ontario Education Collaborative Marketplace (OECM) in Canada. OECM
provides cooperative purchasing services for 33 consortiums representing
71 school boards in Canada’s most populous province.
OECM conducted a rigorous procurement process which included evaluating
and testing each solution’s routing software and capabilities. Both of
Tyler’s routing solutions, Versatrans and Traversa, were selected. As a
supplier partner to OECM, Tyler will be able to provide its routing
system without school boards and consortiums having to conduct their own
competitive procurement.
“By joining OECM, we’re able to showcase our industry leading routing
and planning solutions to Ontario and its school districts,” said Ted
Thien, vice president and general manager of Tyler’s transportation
solutions. “We look forward to building long term partnerships with
these districts by helping them manage their school bus routing through
the use of our products, ultimately saving them time and money. Tyler's
Traversa and Versatrans suites of products deliver intuitive,
comprehensive transportation management that is scalable to districts of
any size.”
Through this distinction, Tyler's solutions can be selected to serve
more than 800,000 students that are transported daily in Ontario by
allowing for seamless interactions between route, vehicle, and student
data. Tyler transportation solutions offer online and mobile student
information portals to keep parents and students informed of bus route
changes or other routing alerts and provide fleet maintenance reporting
to ensure timely vehicle maintenance and avoid breakdowns.
Tyler offers a broad portfolio of school solutions in addition to
transportation software, including data analytics, document management,
incident management, student information, and financial management.
About Tyler Technologies Inc.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established
provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the
public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and
federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more
transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting
data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are
transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in
their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations
across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the
Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially
strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every
quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize
Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative
Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies,
headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.
About OECM
OECM is a trusted not-for-profit sourcing partner for Ontario's
education sector, broader public sector, and other not-for-profit
organizations. OECM contracts with innovative, reputable suppliers to
offer a comprehensive choice of quality products and services, to
generate significant savings for our customers. Visit oecm.ca
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005053/en/