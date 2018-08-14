Tyler Technologies : Named a 2018 Tech Titans Award Finalist for Corporate Innovation

Tyler’s Connected Communities initiative stands out in Dallas/Fort Worth area

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) is pleased to announce its placement as a finalist for the 2018 Tech Titans Awards in the Corporate Innovation category. Tyler, along with three other Dallas/Fort Worth companies, were recognized for their outstanding innovation, unique accomplishments, or breakthrough approach within the technology and communications industry.

The Tech Titans awards recognize the elite in North Texas technology, including individuals currently transforming the industry and companies leading the way in innovation and technical applications.

Tyler’s award submission focused on its Connected Communities™ initiative. A connected community features networks allowing departments to access and share data across agencies and jurisdictional boundaries. These integrated solutions enable seamless connections between citizens and government agencies while increasing efficiencies, improving public safety, and ultimately creating better places to live and do business.

“We are honored to be recognized as a finalist alongside other innovative companies in the Dallas/Fort Worth area,” said Lynn Moore, chief executive officer and president of Tyler. “Tyler has a unique and intentional approach to innovation, which our employees bring to product development, implementation, training and support for our more than 15,000 local government clients.”

The Tech Titans award judges focused on the following criteria to select its finalists: how the company’s accomplishments are unique, innovative, and/or “breakthrough”; how the company’s accomplishments will positively change and/or advance the industry, business, and/or individual’s lifestyle; and what results the company has achieved to date.

Tech Titans is the largest technology trade association in Texas and includes a diverse group of technology leaders from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. The organization leverages the regional technology community to collaborate, share, and inspire thinking that fuels tomorrow’s innovations.

This year’s Tech Titans winners will be announced on Friday, August 24.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of end-to-end information management solutions and services for local governments. Tyler partners with clients to empower the public sector - cities, counties, schools and other government entities - to become more efficient, more accessible and more responsive to the needs of their constituents. Tyler's client base includes more than 15,000 local government offices in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. In 2017, Forbes ranked Tyler on its "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list, and Fortune included Tyler on its "100 Fastest-Growing Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at www.tylertech.com.

