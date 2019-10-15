Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tyler Technologies, Inc.    TYL

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TYL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tyler Technologies : Named to “Best Places to Work in Maine” List for 11th Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 09:19am EDT

Tyler recognized among 23 other companies in Large Employer Category

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has been named to MaineBiz’s “Best Places to Work in Maine” list for the 11th time since 2007. Tyler was ranked in the “Large Employer Category,” which includes companies having more than 250 U.S. employees.

“We’re honored to once again be recognized as a top workplace in Maine,” said Kelley Shimansky, chief human resources officer for Tyler. “Our team takes great pride in living and working in Maine, where Tyler’s strong culture underscores our dedication to our employees and the public sector clients that we serve.”

This year, 100 businesses made the list, the most ever in the annual award program’s 14-year history. Tyler joined leading Maine employers representing various industries including finance, technology, healthcare, construction, and marketing. Tyler has more than 800 employees in Maine across its offices in Bangor, Falmouth, and Yarmouth, where the company's ERP & Schools Division is based.

Tyler's recognition follows a thorough company assessment managed by Best Companies Group, which gathers information from all registered organizations including employee benefits, workplace policies, and employee responses to a comprehensive satisfaction survey.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
09:19aTYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Named to “Best Places to Work in Maine” List fo..
BU
10/07TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Launches New World ShieldForce Mobile Application for Andro..
BU
10/03TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Launches Cloud-Based Law Enforcement Analytics Solution
BU
10/02TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
10/02TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Expanded Revolving Credit Facility
BU
10/01TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : City of Boerne, Texas, Extends Community Engagement Efforts..
BU
09/30TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : District of Columbia Superior Court Selects Tyler Technolog..
BU
09/24TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Two California Entities Select Tyler Technologies' Utility ..
BU
09/17TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Large A..
BU
09/12TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : St. Petersburg, Florida, Works with Tyler Technologies to E..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 092 M
EBIT 2019 279 M
Net income 2019 140 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 77,1x
P/E ratio 2020 61,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 9,48x
Capi. / Sales2020 8,55x
Capitalization 10 355 M
Chart TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 264,55  $
Last Close Price 268,38  $
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Matthew B. Bieri Chief Information Officer
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.44.43%10 355
MICROSOFT CORPORATION37.39%1 065 521
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC43.35%30 983
SYNOPSYS64.83%20 867
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.52.97%18 633
SPLUNK INC.14.14%18 471
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group