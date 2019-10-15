Tyler Technologies : Named to “Best Places to Work in Maine” List for 11th Year

Tyler recognized among 23 other companies in Large Employer Category

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has been named to MaineBiz’s “Best Places to Work in Maine” list for the 11th time since 2007. Tyler was ranked in the “Large Employer Category,” which includes companies having more than 250 U.S. employees.

“We’re honored to once again be recognized as a top workplace in Maine,” said Kelley Shimansky, chief human resources officer for Tyler. “Our team takes great pride in living and working in Maine, where Tyler’s strong culture underscores our dedication to our employees and the public sector clients that we serve.”

This year, 100 businesses made the list, the most ever in the annual award program’s 14-year history. Tyler joined leading Maine employers representing various industries including finance, technology, healthcare, construction, and marketing. Tyler has more than 800 employees in Maine across its offices in Bangor, Falmouth, and Yarmouth, where the company's ERP & Schools Division is based.

Tyler's recognition follows a thorough company assessment managed by Best Companies Group, which gathers information from all registered organizations including employee benefits, workplace policies, and employee responses to a comprehensive satisfaction survey.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

