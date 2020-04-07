Tyler Technologies : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Log in
04/07/2020 | 09:18am EDT

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will discuss its first quarter 2020 results during a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The teleconference begins at 10 a.m. EST and will be hosted by John S. Marr Jr., executive chairman; H. Lynn Moore Jr., president and CEO; and Brian K. Miller, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The related press release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Participants can pre-register for the teleconference at the following link: http://dpregister.com/10140947. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder, dial-in number, and PIN that allows immediate access to the call on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Participants who do not wish to pre-register may dial 844-861-5506 (U.S. callers), 412-317-6587 (international callers), or 866-450-4696 (Canada callers) and ask for the “Tyler Technologies” call. A replay will be available one hour after the call ends through May 7, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 412-317-0088 (international callers), or 855-669-9658 (Canada callers) and reference passcode 10140947.

The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed at https://tylertech.irpass.com/Presentations.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and recognized twice on its "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 199 M
EBIT 2020 305 M
Net income 2020 155 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 75,7x
P/E ratio 2021 63,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 9,21x
Capi. / Sales2021 8,42x
Capitalization 11 044 M
Chart TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 327,20  $
Last Close Price 280,34  $
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Matthew B. Bieri Chief Information Officer
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.06%11 683
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.84%1 199 550
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.80.69%40 768
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC13.73%33 687
SEA LIMITED11.39%20 526
SPLUNK INC.-20.95%20 023
