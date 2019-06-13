Tyler Technologies : Yolo County, California, Selects Courts and Justice Solutions from Tyler Technologies

Tyler’s Odyssey and Modria solutions to bring efficiency and transparency to superior court

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an agreement with the Yolo Superior Court, California, for Tyler’s Odyssey Case Manager™, Odyssey File & Serve™ electronic filing, and Modria® online dispute resolution solutions.

The Yolo Superior Court determined that its current vendor was no longer meeting the court’s evolving needs for court case management. The court selected Tyler because of its well-known court case management presence, maturity, and experience specifically in California.

“Yolo Superior Court is excited to partner with Tyler Technologies as the court continues to move towards greater transparency, higher efficiency, and exceptional customer service,” said Shawn Landry, CEO of Yolo Superior Court. “Leveraging technology to increase the public’s access to justice has been a primary goal of the court, and Tyler Technologies not only brings an excellent case management system, but it also allows Yolo Superior Court to offer electronic filing, assistance in filing legal documents, and settling disputes. This complement of programs offered within the Tyler Technologies’ wheelhouse of innovative court management solutions will provide much greater access to justice for the community.”

The entire Superior Court of California, County of Yolo, will use Tyler’s solutions, which includes 144 total users. Each solution will bring different benefits to the court including:

Odyssey Case Manager will track all aspects of court administration, from e-filing through disposition, and will manage the court’s highly sensitive data. The solution itself will allow the court to be consistent with the software that is currently serving 70% of California’s population.

Odyssey File & Serve will allow users to electronically file documents via a secure, web-based portal. It will create staff efficiencies and greatly reduce paper usage, as the court currently does not offer e-filing today.

Modria will offer an alternative dispute resolution solution to the Yolo community. Modria leads parties through an online step-by-step process to resolve disputes as quickly as possible. It can be done entirely online and outside of normal court hours.

“We’re pleased to see the Yolo Superior Court joining other successful California counties in implementing an effective, accessible technology foundation,” said Bruce Graham, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “The combination of Odyssey, our e-Filing solutions, and Modria will bring a number of efficiencies to the court, streamlining processes, reducing errors, and allowing the court’s staff to put even more focus on serving its residents.”

Tyler’s Odyssey solution is used by seven of the 10 largest counties in the U.S. and 24 of 58 counties in California, including Los Angeles County, which has the nation’s largest superior court. Odyssey accurately handles millions of court case transactions every week and manages more than 100 million cases across the country.

The Yolo Superior Court is located in northern California and is included in the greater Sacramento metropolitan area. It serves a population of nearly 220,000. Tyler also provides its EnerGov™ civic services solution to the county.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

