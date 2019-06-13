Tyler Technologies : Yolo County, California, Selects Courts and Justice Solutions from Tyler Technologies

Tyler
Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an
agreement with the Yolo Superior Court, California, for Tyler’s Odyssey
Case Manager™, Odyssey File & Serve™
electronic filing, and Modria® online dispute resolution
solutions.
The Yolo Superior Court determined that its current vendor was no longer
meeting the court’s evolving needs for court case management. The court
selected Tyler because of its well-known court case management presence,
maturity, and experience specifically in California.
“Yolo Superior Court is excited to partner with Tyler Technologies as
the court continues to move towards greater transparency, higher
efficiency, and exceptional customer service,” said Shawn Landry, CEO of
Yolo Superior Court. “Leveraging technology to increase the public’s
access to justice has been a primary goal of the court, and Tyler
Technologies not only brings an excellent case management system, but it
also allows Yolo Superior Court to offer electronic filing, assistance
in filing legal documents, and settling disputes. This complement of
programs offered within the Tyler Technologies’ wheelhouse of innovative
court management solutions will provide much greater access to justice
for the community.”
The entire Superior Court of California, County of Yolo, will use
Tyler’s solutions, which includes 144 total users. Each solution will
bring different benefits to the court including:
-
Odyssey Case Manager will track all aspects of court administration,
from e-filing through disposition, and will manage the court’s highly
sensitive data. The solution itself will allow the court to be
consistent with the software that is currently serving 70% of
California’s population.
-
Odyssey File & Serve will allow users to electronically file documents
via a secure, web-based portal. It will create staff efficiencies and
greatly reduce paper usage, as the court currently does not offer
e-filing today.
-
Modria will offer an alternative dispute resolution solution to the
Yolo community. Modria leads parties through an online step-by-step
process to resolve disputes as quickly as possible. It can be done
entirely online and outside of normal court hours.
“We’re pleased to see the Yolo Superior Court joining other successful
California counties in implementing an effective, accessible technology
foundation,” said Bruce Graham, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice
Division. “The combination of Odyssey, our e-Filing solutions, and
Modria will bring a number of efficiencies to the court, streamlining
processes, reducing errors, and allowing the court’s staff to put even
more focus on serving its residents.”
Tyler’s Odyssey solution is used by seven of the 10 largest counties in
the U.S. and 24 of 58 counties in California, including Los Angeles
County, which has the nation’s largest superior court. Odyssey
accurately handles millions of court case transactions every week and
manages more than 100 million cases across the country.
The Yolo Superior Court is located in northern California and is
included in the greater Sacramento metropolitan area. It serves a
population of nearly 220,000. Tyler also provides its EnerGov™
civic services solution to the county.
About Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established
provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the
public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and
federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more
transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting
data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are
transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in
their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations
across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the
Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially
strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every
quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize
Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative
Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies,
headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005027/en/