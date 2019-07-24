Log in
Tyler Technologies : rsquo; Data Platforms Join U.K.'s G-Cloud Marketplace for Government

07/24/2019 | 09:18am EDT

Tyler boosts European presence, offers cloud-based data platforms — Socrata Connected Government Cloud and entellitrak — on new government technology marketplace

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that two of its data platforms, entellitrak® and Socrata Connected Government Cloud®, are listed on the United Kingdom’s G-Cloud 11 Digital Marketplace.

G-Cloud acts as a central marketplace — similar to an app store — for governments and public sector organizations to purchase cloud-based software and solutions. It also verifies that software and services in the marketplace are trusted service providers; for example, suppliers on the list have met more stringent requirements for cybersecurity.

“Tyler is committed to transforming the public sector to operate more efficiently and effectively for the people it serves,” said Bruce Graham, chief strategy officer of Tyler Technologies. “We do this by making data more usable and more actionable. The G-Cloud Marketplace provides a fair and transparent procurement route for organizations in the U.K. to use data to create safer, smarter, and more vibrant communities.”

Tyler’s Socrata solution enables government organizations to connect and transform siloed data into actionable insights. Socrata users include the Camden Council and West Sussex County Council in the U.K., as well as many of the largest cities, states, and federal agencies in the U.S. and abroad.

“Tyler’s Socrata solution helps governments drive more value and use from their data,” said Franklin Williams, president of Tyler’s Data & Insights Division. “We’re pleased to offer this technology to central governments, local councils, and other public sector organizations across the U.K. through G-Cloud.”

Entellitrak is a low code application development platform for case management and business process management. Created by Tyler Technologies' subsidiary, MicroPact, it unifies public sector casework through a Data-First approach. MicroPact products serve 49 U.S. states and 97% of federal agencies with 500 or more employees, including the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of the Treasury, U.S. Social Security Administration, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

“The entellitrak platform was built specifically to give government agencies the ability to track, collaborate, and report on the data that drives operations forward,” said Kris Collo, president of MicroPact, a wholly owned subsidiary, acquired by Tyler in February 2019. “It is exciting to know that this same capability will be available to U.K. agencies now that entellitrak is included in G-Cloud.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

MicroPact is wholly owned subsidiary of Tyler Technologies. Acquired by Tyler in February 2019, MicroPact has focused for more than four decades on delivering powerful, adaptive, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions to the public sector. Today, MicroPact products serve 98% of U.S. states and 97% of federal agencies with 500 or more employees.


© Business Wire 2019
