Tyler Technologies : rsquo; Socrata Connected Government Cloud to Help Manage City of Chattanooga Data

The “City of Creators,” a leader in open data and civic engagement, is moving beyond transparency to a broader vision of data-driven government

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an agreement with the city of Chattanooga, Tenn., for the Socrata® Connected Government Cloud (SCGC) solution. The city will use this advanced internal data sharing approach to realize its goals for a data-driven government.

Over the past four years, the city has made significant strides in its data strategy by implementing data transparency programs such as Budgeting for Outcomes, ChattaData, and the Chattanooga Peak Academy, as well as by participating as a What Works City. SCGC will provide a single point of access to municipal data for approximately 2,500 employees working across 16 of the city’s departments.

“Our vision is to create a Chattanooga where everyone has a great quality of life and enjoys a thriving economy,” said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. “Data is at the heart of addressing affordable housing, promoting early learning, and fostering innovation. We’re aiming for a higher purpose, and we’re going to get there by strategically using data.”

Chattanooga first partnered with Socrata in 2014, after passing an executive order and developing an open data policy. Since the city launched its open data portal, the portal has garnered 1.7 million page views and more than 4,200 embeds. It includes more than 141.7 million rows of data. In addition to the open data portal, the city uses the Socrata platform to power its ChattaData site, which tracks performance across the city, including creating stronger neighborhoods, safer streets, and a growing economy.

The SCGC will serve as a self-service centralized data repository for Chattanooga employees. The extensible cloud-based, data sharing platform, which was built specifically for governments, streamlines data governance and self-service access across organizations.

“Chattanooga is known as ‘City of Creators,’ and a leader in the open data and civic engagement sphere,” said Kevin Merritt, president of the Data & Insights Division of Tyler Technologies. “By creating a single source of truth that turns data into insights, Socrata Connected Government Cloud will support Chattanooga’s work of building a more resilient, innovative, and connected community through data-driven governance.”

Chattanooga is located in Hamilton County, Tennessee, about 130 miles southeast of the state’s largest city, Nashville. With a population of nearly 180,000, Chattanooga is the fourth largest city in Tennessee. In addition to Tyler’s Socrata data solutions, the city of Chattanooga uses Tyler’s Incode® court solution and its Brazos™ eCitation solution.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of end-to-end information management solutions and services for local governments. Tyler partners with clients to empower the public sector - cities, counties, schools and other government entities - to become more efficient, more accessible and more responsive to the needs of their constituents. Tyler’s client base includes more than 15,000 local government offices in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Forbes has included Tyler on its “Best Small Companies” list eight times, and ranked Tyler on its “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at www.tylertech.com.

