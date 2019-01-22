Tyler Technologies : rsquo; Socrata Connected Government Cloud to Help Manage City of Chattanooga Data

Tyler
Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an
agreement with the city of Chattanooga, Tenn., for the Socrata®
Connected Government Cloud (SCGC) solution. The city will use this
advanced internal data sharing approach to realize its goals for a
data-driven government.
Over the past four years, the city has made significant strides in its
data strategy by implementing data transparency programs such as Budgeting
for Outcomes, ChattaData,
and the Chattanooga
Peak Academy, as well as by participating as a What
Works City. SCGC will provide a single point of access to municipal
data for approximately 2,500 employees working across 16 of the city’s
departments.
“Our vision is to create a Chattanooga where everyone has a great
quality of life and enjoys a thriving economy,” said Chattanooga Mayor
Andy Berke. “Data is at the heart of addressing affordable housing,
promoting early learning, and fostering innovation. We’re aiming for a
higher purpose, and we’re going to get there by strategically using
data.”
Chattanooga first partnered with Socrata in 2014, after passing an
executive order and developing an open data policy. Since the city
launched its open data portal, the portal has garnered 1.7 million page
views and more than 4,200 embeds. It includes more than 141.7 million
rows of data. In addition to the open data portal, the city uses the
Socrata platform to power its ChattaData site, which tracks performance
across the city, including creating stronger neighborhoods, safer
streets, and a growing economy.
The SCGC will serve as a self-service centralized data repository for
Chattanooga employees. The extensible cloud-based, data sharing
platform, which was built specifically for governments, streamlines data
governance and self-service access across organizations.
“Chattanooga is known as ‘City of Creators,’ and a leader in the open
data and civic engagement sphere,” said Kevin Merritt, president of the
Data & Insights Division of Tyler Technologies. “By creating a single
source of truth that turns data into insights, Socrata Connected
Government Cloud will support Chattanooga’s work of building a more
resilient, innovative, and connected community through data-driven
governance.”
Chattanooga is located in Hamilton County, Tennessee, about 130 miles
southeast of the state’s largest city, Nashville. With a population of
nearly 180,000, Chattanooga is the fourth largest city in Tennessee. In
addition to Tyler’s Socrata data solutions, the city of Chattanooga uses
Tyler’s Incode® court solution and its Brazos™ eCitation solution.
About Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of end-to-end
information management solutions and services for local governments.
Tyler partners with clients to empower the public sector - cities,
counties, schools and other government entities - to become more
efficient, more accessible and more responsive to the needs of their
constituents. Tyler’s client base includes more than 15,000 local
government offices in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia,
and other international locations. Forbes has included Tyler on its
“Best Small Companies” list eight times, and ranked Tyler on its “Best
Midsize Employers” list in 2018. More information about Tyler
Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at www.tylertech.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005068/en/