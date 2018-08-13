Tyler Technologies : to Participate in August and September Investor Conferences

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will be attending three investor conferences in August and September 2018.

Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer, will be presenting at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 20th Annual Technology Leadership Forum at The Sonnenalp, Sebastian Four Seasons in Vail, Colorado. Moore will be a guest speaker at the Spotlight Hour: SaaS Modernization on Tuesday, August 14, at 9:00 a.m. MDT. He will also be hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast and accessible at http://investors.tylertech.com/presentations.

Moore will also be hosting one-on-one meetings at the Piper Jaffray Tech Select Conference on Wednesday, September 5. The conference is being held at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

Brian Miller, Tyler’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson Vertical Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 5, at 8:15 a.m. EDT at the New York Athletic Club. Miller will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. A live webcast of management’s discussion will be accessible at http://investors.tylertech.com/presentations.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of end-to-end information management solutions and services for local governments. Tyler partners with clients to empower the public sector - cities, counties, schools and other government entities - to become more efficient, more accessible and more responsive to the needs of their constituents. Tyler's client base includes more than 15,000 local government offices in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. In 2017, Forbes ranked Tyler on its "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list, and Fortune included Tyler on its "100 Fastest-Growing Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at www.tylertech.com.

