Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tyler Technologies, Inc.    TYL

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (TYL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tyler Technologies : to Participate in August and September Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 03:18pm CEST

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will be attending three investor conferences in August and September 2018.

Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer, will be presenting at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 20th Annual Technology Leadership Forum at The Sonnenalp, Sebastian Four Seasons in Vail, Colorado. Moore will be a guest speaker at the Spotlight Hour: SaaS Modernization on Tuesday, August 14, at 9:00 a.m. MDT. He will also be hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast and accessible at http://investors.tylertech.com/presentations.

Moore will also be hosting one-on-one meetings at the Piper Jaffray Tech Select Conference on Wednesday, September 5. The conference is being held at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

Brian Miller, Tyler’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson Vertical Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 5, at 8:15 a.m. EDT at the New York Athletic Club. Miller will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. A live webcast of management’s discussion will be accessible at http://investors.tylertech.com/presentations.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of end-to-end information management solutions and services for local governments. Tyler partners with clients to empower the public sector - cities, counties, schools and other government entities - to become more efficient, more accessible and more responsive to the needs of their constituents. Tyler's client base includes more than 15,000 local government offices in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. In 2017, Forbes ranked Tyler on its "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list, and Fortune included Tyler on its "100 Fastest-Growing Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at www.tylertech.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
03:18pTYLER TECHNOLOGIES : to Participate in August and September Investor Conferences
BU
02:09pTYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Glitches, confusion over Cook County's e-filing system are ..
AQ
08/09TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Named to Forbes' 'Best Employers for Women' List
PU
08/09TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Named to Forbes’ ‘Best Employers for Women&rsqu..
BU
08/07TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Partners with U.S. Imaging to Offer Historical Scanning for..
BU
08/06TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Computer problems delay thousands of dispatches at St. Jose..
AQ
08/02TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Idaho hits snags with new online court portal
AQ
08/01TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
07/31TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : to Provide Enterprise Records Solution to the Maine Judicia..
BU
07/27TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30Tyler Technologies, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/27Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) CEO Lynn Moore On Q2 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
07/26Tyler Technologies beats by $0.05, beats on revenue 
07/25Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
06/07Tyler Technologies (TYL) Presents At Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Se.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 949 M
EBIT 2018 254 M
Net income 2018 145 M
Finance 2018 311 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 65,03
P/E ratio 2019 57,94
EV / Sales 2018 9,18x
EV / Sales 2019 8,06x
Capitalization 9 025 M
Chart TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 235 $
Spread / Average Target 0,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Matthew B. Bieri Chief Information Officer
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.31.77%9 025
MICROSOFT CORPORATION27.43%842 616
RED HAT20.55%25 670
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC71.51%18 326
SPLUNK INC27.70%15 277
CITRIX SYSTEMS26.63%15 083
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.