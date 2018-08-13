Tyler Technologies : to Participate in August and September Investor Conferences

Tyler
Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will be attending three investor
conferences in August and September 2018.
Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer, will be
presenting at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 20th Annual
Technology Leadership Forum at The Sonnenalp, Sebastian Four Seasons in
Vail, Colorado. Moore will be a guest speaker at the Spotlight Hour:
SaaS Modernization on Tuesday, August 14, at 9:00 a.m. MDT. He will also
be hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the day. The presentation will
be webcast and accessible at http://investors.tylertech.com/presentations.
Moore will also be hosting one-on-one meetings at the Piper Jaffray Tech
Select Conference on Wednesday, September 5. The conference is being
held at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.
Brian Miller, Tyler’s executive vice president and chief financial
officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the D.A.
Davidson Vertical Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 5, at
8:15 a.m. EDT at the New York Athletic Club. Miller will also host
one-on-one meetings throughout the day. A live webcast of management’s
discussion will be accessible at http://investors.tylertech.com/presentations.
About Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of end-to-end
information management solutions and services for local governments.
Tyler partners with clients to empower the public sector - cities,
counties, schools and other government entities - to become more
efficient, more accessible and more responsive to the needs of their
constituents. Tyler's client base includes more than 15,000 local
government offices in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia,
and other international locations. In 2017, Forbes ranked Tyler on its
"Most Innovative Growth Companies" list, and Fortune included Tyler on
its "100 Fastest-Growing Companies" list. More information about Tyler
Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at www.tylertech.com.
