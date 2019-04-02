Tyler Technologies : to Provide Integrated Software Solutions for Cucamonga Valley Water District, California

Tyler
Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an
agreement with the Cucamonga Valley Water District (CVWD) in California
to provide its Munis®
enterprise resource planning (ERP) system and enterprise asset
management solution, Tyler
EAM™.
The CVWD will use Munis to manage all core functions related to
financial and human capital management, revenue management, and citizen
services. Tyler EAM will help the water district view, maintain, and
manage its assets using two applications: Asset Maintenance, for
tracking and maintaining physical assets; and Asset Performance, a
reporting and analytics tool to help manage budgets and expenses related
to assets.
The CVWD’s service area includes the city of Rancho Cucamonga, portions
of the cities of Fontana, Ontario, and Upland, as well as some
unincorporated areas of San Bernardino County.
“From a community standpoint, the Cucamonga Valley Water District is
getting a solution that will provide transparency to citizens and offer
a better platform to manage infrastructure assets, employee activities,
and district finances,” said Chris Hepburn, president of Tyler’s ERP &
Schools Division. “Munis and Tyler EAM will support the district’s goals
over time and provide them with the tools they need to be successful.”
The new Tyler solutions are currently being implemented and are expected
to go live in one year. The CVWD also uses Tyler’s ExecuTime™ time and
attendance solution.
“We have worked with Tyler Technologies for more than a year now, and we
are confident in the strength of our partnership,” said John Bosler,
general manager and CEO at Cucamonga Valley Water District.
The CVWD serves a population of more than 190,000 customers within a
47-square-mile area, which includes approximately 48,000 water
connections and 37,000 sewer connections with an average daily demand of
approximately 47 million gallons.
About Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established
provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the
public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and
federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more
transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting
data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are
transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in
their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations
across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the
Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially
strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every
quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize
Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative
Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies,
headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005077/en/