Tyler Technologies : to Provide Integrated Software Solutions for Cucamonga Valley Water District, California

04/02/2019 | 09:18am EDT

Water district will improve efficiency with Tyler’s enterprise asset management solution

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an agreement with the Cucamonga Valley Water District (CVWD) in California to provide its Munis® enterprise resource planning (ERP) system and enterprise asset management solution, Tyler EAM™.

The CVWD will use Munis to manage all core functions related to financial and human capital management, revenue management, and citizen services. Tyler EAM will help the water district view, maintain, and manage its assets using two applications: Asset Maintenance, for tracking and maintaining physical assets; and Asset Performance, a reporting and analytics tool to help manage budgets and expenses related to assets.

The CVWD’s service area includes the city of Rancho Cucamonga, portions of the cities of Fontana, Ontario, and Upland, as well as some unincorporated areas of San Bernardino County.

“From a community standpoint, the Cucamonga Valley Water District is getting a solution that will provide transparency to citizens and offer a better platform to manage infrastructure assets, employee activities, and district finances,” said Chris Hepburn, president of Tyler’s ERP & Schools Division. “Munis and Tyler EAM will support the district’s goals over time and provide them with the tools they need to be successful.”

The new Tyler solutions are currently being implemented and are expected to go live in one year. The CVWD also uses Tyler’s ExecuTime™ time and attendance solution.

“We have worked with Tyler Technologies for more than a year now, and we are confident in the strength of our partnership,” said John Bosler, general manager and CEO at Cucamonga Valley Water District.

The CVWD serves a population of more than 190,000 customers within a 47-square-mile area, which includes approximately 48,000 water connections and 37,000 sewer connections with an average daily demand of approximately 47 million gallons.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.


© Business Wire 2019
