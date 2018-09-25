Log in
Tyler Technologies : to Provide Public Safety Solutions to Wyoming Highway Patrol

0
09/25/2018 | 03:17pm CEST

Tyler’s integrated solutions will help turn state troopers’ cars into “mobile offices”

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an agreement with the Wyoming Highway Patrol for Tyler’s New World™ and Brazos™ public safety solutions. Wyoming Highway Patrol, a division of the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), will use Tyler’s New World computer-aided dispatch™ (CAD), New World Mobile™, New World Records Management System™ (RMS), field reporting and Brazos eCitation solutions. These solutions will enable more than 300 Wyoming Highway Patrol mobile users to communicate and share critical real-time data across the agency.

In addition to public safety software, Tyler will also provide integration with several third-party technology vendors in use by Wyoming Highway Patrol, including a leading-edge digital driver’s license software provider. Wyoming Highway Patrol is an early adopter of digital driver’s licenses, which will allow instant access to current driver data and history. Enabling a fully digital system for traffic stops allows officers to seamlessly populate electronic tickets and reports with relevant data, saving time and increasing efficiencies across the agency.

Wyoming Highway Patrol will benefit from integrated, mobile-enabled public safety tools and functionality. For example, using New World CAD, the agency will be able to streamline calls for service in the field and improve the accuracy of its records. With the addition of Brazos to the agency’s integrated mobile solution, information will flow throughout the application suite seamlessly, allowing officers to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time patrolling the roads. For example, troopers can view historical information such as past citations or incidents; populate electronic reports, arrests and citations in the field without having to rekey data; and submit forms electronically via mobile devices.

“By choosing Tyler’s public safety products, Wyoming Highway Patrol has taken a forward-thinking approach toward expanding its mobile capabilities and creating a stronger safety net for residents of the entire state,” said Greg Sebastian, president of Tyler's Public Safety Division. “Tyler’s integrated solutions are the framework for building Connected Communities and enabling public safety agencies throughout Wyoming to support each other more effectively.”

The Wyoming Highway Patrol was created in 1933 to protect the lives, property, and constitutional rights of all residents of the state’s 23 counties. It is also tasked with providing security and transportation for the governor of Wyoming. In addition to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Tyler serves numerous agencies across the state with its public safety solutions, including the Cheyenne Police Department and the Laramie County Sherriff’s Office.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of end-to-end information management solutions and services for local governments. Tyler partners with clients to empower the public sector - cities, counties, schools and other government entities - to become more efficient, more accessible and more responsive to the needs of their constituents. Tyler's client base includes more than 15,000 local government offices in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. In 2017, Forbes ranked Tyler on its "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list, and Fortune included Tyler on its "100 Fastest-Growing Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at www.tylertech.com.


© Business Wire 2018
