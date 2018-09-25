Tyler Technologies : to Provide Public Safety Solutions to Wyoming Highway Patrol

Tyler
Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an
agreement with the Wyoming Highway Patrol for Tyler’s New World™ and
Brazos™ public safety solutions. Wyoming Highway Patrol, a division of
the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), will use Tyler’s New
World computer-aided dispatch™ (CAD), New World Mobile™, New World
Records Management System™ (RMS), field reporting and Brazos eCitation
solutions. These solutions will enable more than 300 Wyoming Highway
Patrol mobile users to communicate and share critical real-time data
across the agency.
In addition to public safety software, Tyler will also provide
integration with several third-party technology vendors in use by
Wyoming Highway Patrol, including a leading-edge digital driver’s
license software provider. Wyoming Highway Patrol is an early adopter of
digital driver’s licenses, which will allow instant access to current
driver data and history. Enabling a fully digital system for traffic
stops allows officers to seamlessly populate electronic tickets and
reports with relevant data, saving time and increasing efficiencies
across the agency.
Wyoming Highway Patrol will benefit from integrated, mobile-enabled
public safety tools and functionality. For example, using New World CAD,
the agency will be able to streamline calls for service in the field and
improve the accuracy of its records. With the addition of Brazos to the
agency’s integrated mobile solution, information will flow throughout
the application suite seamlessly, allowing officers to spend less time
on administrative tasks and more time patrolling the roads. For example,
troopers can view historical information such as past citations or
incidents; populate electronic reports, arrests and citations in the
field without having to rekey data; and submit forms electronically via
mobile devices.
“By choosing Tyler’s public safety products, Wyoming Highway Patrol has
taken a forward-thinking approach toward expanding its mobile
capabilities and creating a stronger safety net for residents of the
entire state,” said Greg Sebastian, president of Tyler's Public Safety
Division. “Tyler’s integrated solutions are the framework for building
Connected Communities and enabling public safety agencies throughout
Wyoming to support each other more effectively.”
The Wyoming Highway Patrol was created in 1933 to protect the lives,
property, and constitutional rights of all residents of the state’s 23
counties. It is also tasked with providing security and transportation
for the governor of Wyoming. In addition to the Wyoming Highway Patrol,
Tyler serves numerous agencies across the state with its public safety
solutions, including the Cheyenne Police Department and the Laramie
County Sherriff’s Office.
