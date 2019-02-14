Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tyme Technologies Inc    TYME

TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC

(TYME)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tyme Technologies, Inc. – TYME

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 06:18pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) from March 14, 2018 through January 18, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Tyme investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Tyme class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1508.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (2) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (3) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (4) as a result, Tyme’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 29, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1508.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC
06:18pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ty..
BU
08:06aTYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
08:03aTYME Reports Encouraging SM-88 Clinical Results without Typical Hormone-Relat..
GL
02/11TYME Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial and Operating Results
GL
02/11TYME TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
02/05IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
02/04The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ty..
BU
01/31INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
01/31ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Misled Shareholders According..
BU
01/30INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -30,4 M
Net income 2019 -30,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 329 M
Chart TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Tyme Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,50 $
Spread / Average Target 167%
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Hoffman Chief Executive & Science Officer, Director
Ben R. Taylor President & Chief Financial Officer
Michael Demurjian Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Guiseppe Del Priore Chief Medical Officer
Jonathan M. Eckard Chief Scientific Affairs Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC-13.82%329
GILEAD SCIENCES4.56%85 301
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS11.04%47 342
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS9.37%44 244
GENMAB-6.55%9 272
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC23.47%9 004
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.