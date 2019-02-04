Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tyme Technologies Inc    TYME

TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC (TYME)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tyme Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 06:17pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Tyme Technologies, Inc. (“Tyme” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TYME) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between June 22, 2018 and November 19, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 25, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tyme failed to design its Phase II Study of its drug candidate SM-88 in a way that could present reliable results on its efficacy for pancreatic cancer. Specifically, the Company failed to include a control group, instead relying on historical control data. Not including a control group in the Phase II trial rendered the study’s results unreliable. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tyme, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC
06:17pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ty..
BU
01/31INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
01/31ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Misled Shareholders According..
BU
01/30INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
01/30Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Tyme Tech..
BU
01/29FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
01/18TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/18TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
01/18TYME's Novel Metabolic-Based Cancer Therapy, SM-88, Improves Survival in Phas..
GL
01/15TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -30,4 M
Net income 2019 -30,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 258 M
Chart TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Tyme Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,50 $
Spread / Average Target 240%
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Hoffman Chief Executive & Science Officer, Director
Ben R. Taylor President & Chief Financial Officer
Michael Demurjian Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Guiseppe Del Priore Chief Medical Officer
Jonathan M. Eckard Chief Scientific Affairs Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC-32.25%258
GILEAD SCIENCES11.99%90 618
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.58%48 944
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS15.17%45 735
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC27.97%9 332
GENMAB-10.18%9 049
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.