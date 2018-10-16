Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Tyranna Resources Ltd    TYX   AU000000TYX5

TYRANNA RESOURCES LTD (TYX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AGS: Alliance Increases Interest in Wilcherry Proj to 79.01%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 01:03am CEST

16 October 2018

ASX Code: AGS

ALLIANCE INCREASES INTEREST IN WILCHERRY PROJECT TO 79.01%

The Board of Directors of Alliance Resources Limited advises that wholly owned subsidiary Alliance Craton Explorer Pty Ltd (ACE) has increased its interest in the Wilcherry Project Joint Venture (WPJV) Exploration Area to 79.01% at 30 September 2018. Trafford Resources Pty Ltd (Trafford), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX: TYX) has diluted its interest in the WPJV Exploration Area to 20.99%.

The current change in interests is a result of ACE sole funding expenditure for the quarter ended 30 September 2018.

Trafford has elected not to contribute to the WPJV approved Programme and Budget for the period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019 (FY2019 P&B) totalling $3.2 million, including administration and overheads.

ACE's interest in the WPJV Exploration Area may increase to 83.64% by 30 June 2019, should actual expenditure reach the approved FY2019 P&B expenditure.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Steve Johnston

Peter Taylor

Managing Director

Investor Relations

0412 036 231

peter@nwrcommunications.com.au

About Alliance

Alliance Resources Ltd is an Australian gold and base metals exploration company with projects in South Australia and Western Australia.

The Company's flagship project is the Wilcherry Project Joint Venture (Alliance 79.01%), located within the southern part of the Gawler Craton in the northern Eyre Peninsula of South Australia.

On 6 September 2018, Alliance announced a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Weednanna Gold Deposit, part of the Wilcherry Project, of 1.097 Mt grading 5.1 g/t gold for 181,000 oz gold.

On 4 October 2018, Alliance announced the discovery of graphite at the Yeltana Prospect, 20 km west of the Weednanna Gold Deposit, including 21.05m @ 9.28% total graphitic carbon (TGC) from 171.75m, 17.1m @ 8.54% TGC from 148m and 17.2m @ 5.05% TGC from 234.1m.

An Exploration Target has been estimated for the Yeltana Graphite Prospect of between 24.5 million and 59 million tonnes grading between 5.5% and 10.2% total graphitic carbon. The potential quality and grade of this Exploration Target is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

Suite 3, 51-55 City Road

Southbank, VIC, 3006

P +61 3 9697 9090 F +61 3 9697 9091info@allianceresources.com.auwww.allianceresources.com.au

ABN 38 063 293 336

Disclaimer

Tyranna Resources Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 23:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TYRANNA RESOURCES LTD
01:03aAGS : Alliance Increases Interest in Wilcherry Proj to 79.01%
PU
10/11AGS : Aircore Drilling Commences - Gold Targets Wilcherry
PU
10/08TYRANNA RESOURCES : Alliance Resources Ltd - Significant Graphite Discovery, Yel..
AQ
10/03TYRANNA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Cobalt and Base Metals Targets Identified at Goods..
AQ
09/27TYRANNA RESOURCES : Drilling Commences at Eureka Gold Project
PU
09/25TYRANNA RESOURCES : Results of Tyranna Resources Limited General Meeting
AQ
09/20TYRANNA RESOURCES : Drilling Commences at Jumbuck - Campfire Bore Gold Prospect
PU
09/11TYRANNA RESOURCES : Alliance Resources Ltd - Drilling Re-Commences at Weednanna ..
AQ
09/07TYRANNA RESOURCES : Alliance Resources Ltd - High-Grade Maiden Mineral Resource ..
AQ
08/24Tyranna Resources Limited - Executes Agreement to Acquire Cobalt - Base Metal..
AQ
More news
Chart TYRANNA RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Tyranna Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYRANNA RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Bruno Seneque Managing Director & Non-Executive Director
Geoffrey Thomas Clifford Non-Executive Chairman
Pragiyugi Gouw Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Nicholas Gerard Revell Director & Technical Director
Joseph S. Pinto Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TYRANNA RESOURCES LTD-27.78%0
VALE45.93%78 939
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-18.85%8 783
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-22.73%6 573
NMDC LTD-19.35%4 782
FERREXPO PLC-23.06%1 756
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.