Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Tyranna Resources Ltd    TYX   AU000000TYX5

TYRANNA RESOURCES LTD (TYX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/14
0.013 AUD   -7.14%
04:01aTYRANNA RESOURC : Change in substantial holding from AGS
PU
01:51aTYRANNA RESOURC : Gears Up to Drill Eureka Gold Project
PU
08/10TYRANNA RESOURC : Cleansing Notice
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tyranna Resources : Change in substantial holding from AGS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 04:01am CEST

FORM 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme ACN/ARSN

Tyranna Resources Limited ACN 124 990 405

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name ACN/ARSN

Alliance Resources Limited ("Alliance") ACN 063 293 336

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

03/08/2018 10/11/2016 10/11/2016

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3)

in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary Shares

71,393,843

17.91%

71,393,843

8.92%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of Change

(6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

3/3/17 to 3/8/18

Alliance

Dilution from various issues of Ordinary shares by TYX

$0

Ord - 71,393,843

Alliance

TOTAL

$0

Ord - 71,393,843

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holders relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest

(6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

Alliance

Alliance

Alliance

71,393,843 - Ord Shares

8.92%

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Alliance

Suite 3, 51-55 City Road, Southbank, VIC, 3006

Signature

Print Name

Robert P Tolliday

Capacity

Company Secretary

Sign Here

Date

15/08/2018

DIRECTIONS

(1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (6) Include details of:

(a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

(b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

(8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

(9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Tyranna Resources Limited published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 02:00:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TYRANNA RESOURCES LTD
04:01aTYRANNA RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding from AGS
PU
01:51aTYRANNA RESOURCES : Gears Up to Drill Eureka Gold Project
PU
08/10TYRANNA RESOURCES : Cleansing Notice
AQ
08/09TYRANNA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Completion of Eureka Gold Project Acquisition
AQ
08/07TYRANNA RESOURCES : completes acquisition of Eureka gold mine
AQ
08/07TYRANNA RESOURCES : CIO Completes AUD$3.45 Million Sale of Eureka Gold Project
AQ
08/07TYRANNA RESOURCES : Cleansing Notice
PU
08/06TYRANNA RESOURCES : CIO Completes AUD$3.45 Million Sale of Eureka Gold Project
AQ
08/03TYRANNA RESOURCES : Completion of Eureka Gold Project Acquisition
PU
07/26ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED : - AGS Increases Interest in Wilcherry Project to 75..
AQ
More news
Chart TYRANNA RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Tyranna Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYRANNA RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Bruno Seneque Managing Director & Non-Executive Director
Geoffrey Thomas Clifford Non-Executive Chairman
Pragiyugi Gouw Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Nicholas Gerard Revell Director & Technical Director
Joseph S. Pinto Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TYRANNA RESOURCES LTD-22.22%0
VALE33.60%70 822
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-11.27%9 844
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-23.29%6 523
NMDC LTD-24.67%4 784
FERREXPO PLC-41.50%1 300
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.