TYRANNA RESOURCES LTD

TYX   AU000000TYX5

TYRANNA RESOURCES LTD

(TYX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/30
0.005 AUD   --.--%
05/27TYRANNA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Results of Meeting
AQ
05/27TYRANNA RESOURCES : Identifies Early Mining Opportunity at Eureka
AQ
05/27TYRANNA RESOURCES : Results Of Meeting
PU
News 
Tyranna Resources : Director Appointment and Resignation

Tyranna Resources : Director Appointment and Resignation

06/02/2019 | 07:04pm EDT

ASX CODE: TYX

DIRECTORS

Bruno Seneque

Managing Director

Nick Revell

Technical Director

Joe Graziano

Non-Executive Director

Joseph S. Pinto

Non-Executive Director

Yugi Gouw

CFO/Company Secretary

SHARE REGISTRY

Advanced Share Registry Limited

110 Stirling Highway Nedlands WA 6009

  1. +61 8 9389 8033
  1. +61 8 9389 7871

REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 2 679 Murray Street West Perth WA 6005

  1. +61 8 9485 1040
  1. +61 8 9485 1050

3 June 2019

Director Appointment and Resignation

Tyranna Resources Ltd (ASX: TYX) advises that Mr Geoffrey Clifford has tendered his resignation as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company effective 1 June 2019 after making a decision to retire from the Board.

Mr Clifford was appointed a Director and Chairman of Tyranna in January 2018. Tyranna Managing Director Bruno Seneque thanked Mr Clifford for his contribution to the company.

"We as a board are very grateful to have benefited from Geoff's experience during his tenure as Chairman of Tyranna and we thank him for his contribution and commitment to Tyranna. We wish him all the best in retirement."

The Board of Tyranna has agreed to appoint Mr Giuseppe (Joe) Graziano as a Non-Executive Director effective 1 June 2019.

Mr Graziano is a Chartered Accountant with corporate and company secretarial experience. Mr Graziano has over 28 years' experience providing a wide range of business, financial and strategic advice to small cap unlisted and listed public companies and privately owned businesses in Western Australia's resource-driven industries. Since 2014 he has been focused on corporate advisory, company secretarial and strategic planning with listed corporations including Mergers & Acquisitions, Capital Raisings, Corporate Governance, ASX compliance and structuring.

Mr Graziano is currently a director of Pathways Corporate Pty Ltd a specialised Corporate Advisory business and serves as a Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary with Thred Ltd (ASX: THD) and a Non-Executive Director of Kin Mining NL - (ASX: KIN).

Yugi Gouw

Company Secretary

P: +61 8 9485 1040

Level 2, 679 Murray Street, WEST PERTH WA 6005 | PO Box 1124, WEST PERTH WA 6872

T +61 (08) 9485 1040 | F +61 (08) 9485 1050 | E info@tyrannaresources.com | W tyrannaresources.com

ASX TYX | ABN 79 124 990 405

Disclaimer

Tyranna Resources Limited published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2019 23:03:06 UTC
