Tyranna Resources : Director Appointment and Resignation

3 June 2019

Director Appointment and Resignation

Tyranna Resources Ltd (ASX: TYX) advises that Mr Geoffrey Clifford has tendered his resignation as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company effective 1 June 2019 after making a decision to retire from the Board.

Mr Clifford was appointed a Director and Chairman of Tyranna in January 2018. Tyranna Managing Director Bruno Seneque thanked Mr Clifford for his contribution to the company.

"We as a board are very grateful to have benefited from Geoff's experience during his tenure as Chairman of Tyranna and we thank him for his contribution and commitment to Tyranna. We wish him all the best in retirement."

The Board of Tyranna has agreed to appoint Mr Giuseppe (Joe) Graziano as a Non-Executive Director effective 1 June 2019.

Mr Graziano is a Chartered Accountant with corporate and company secretarial experience. Mr Graziano has over 28 years' experience providing a wide range of business, financial and strategic advice to small cap unlisted and listed public companies and privately owned businesses in Western Australia's resource-driven industries. Since 2014 he has been focused on corporate advisory, company secretarial and strategic planning with listed corporations including Mergers & Acquisitions, Capital Raisings, Corporate Governance, ASX compliance and structuring.

Mr Graziano is currently a director of Pathways Corporate Pty Ltd a specialised Corporate Advisory business and serves as a Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary with Thred Ltd (ASX: THD) and a Non-Executive Director of Kin Mining NL - (ASX: KIN).

Yugi Gouw

Company Secretary

P: +61 8 9485 1040