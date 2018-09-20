Tyranna Resources : Drilling Commences at Jumbuck - Campfire Bore Gold Prospect

20 September 2018

Drilling Commences at Jumbuck - Campfire Bore Gold

Prospect

Directors of Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX: TYX, or The Company), as manager of the Western Gawler Craton Joint Venture which includes WPG Resources Ltd (ASX: WPG) (TYX 78% - WPG 22% refer Figure 2) and Coombedown Resources Pty Ltd (TYX 70% - WPG 20%, CBD 10% - refer Figure 2) are pleased to announce the commencement of RC drilling at the Campfire Bore Gold Prospect, located approximately 40km north of the Challenger Gold Mine and part of the larger Jumbuck Gold Project in the Northern Gawler Block of South Australia.

On 30 July 2018, Tyranna's joint venture partner WPG Resources Ltd (WPG) announced to the ASX that it had appointed Ernst & Young as Voluntary Administrators and on 8 August 2018 WPG also announced that RSM Australia Partners had been appointed as Receivers and Managers. As a result of this development, Tyranna has been in consultation with relevant stakeholders including the appointed Receivers and Managers and the Adminstrator of WPG.

Furthermore the Board of Tyranna has revised the drill programme previously announced on 20 July 2018. The Campfire Bore drilling programme will proceed with approximately 2,000 metres of infill RC drilling, but the maiden drill programme at South Hilga will not proceed in this campaign. The focus of this drilling campaign will be to complete infill drilling to upgrade the JORC status of Campfire Bore from the inferred to indicated category.

Figure 1: Location map of Jumbuck Gold project Figure 2: Jumbuck Gold Project Tenements Bruno Seneque Peter Taylor Managing Director Investor Relations P: +61 8 9485 1040 P: +61 412 036 231

