Tyranna Resources : Eureka Drilling Intersects 5m at 25.6 grams per tonne Au

Drilling intersects 5m @ 25.6 g/t Au at Eureka
Highlights
Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX: TYX) ('Tyranna' or 'the Company'), is pleased to announce that exciting assays have been received from the in-pit Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling conducted in February at the Company's 100% owned Eureka Gold Project located 50km north of the gold mining centre of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.
Among the results received, of particular note, was hole 19ERC12 returning the highest ever grade intersected in the history of the Eureka mine at 1m at 89.7 g/t Au (with the repeat assay of 1m at 117.3 g/t Au). This hole also ended in mineralisation with the end of hole (EOH) grade of 1m @ 6.7 g/t Au. This indicates that the mineralisation remains open and is clearly demonstrated in Figure 3 (Eureka Section Looking North).
This program had a total of 23 holes drilled inside the potential production area and 35% of the holes returned an average intercept of 7 metres greater than 2 g/t Au. Also encouraging was the fact that 4 of these holes ended in mineralisation which will require follow up drilling in the near future.
Managing Director of Tyranna Resources, Mr Bruno Seneque commented,
"The drilling program has no doubt increased our geological confidence in the Eureka mineralisation. We are particularly pleased with the spectacular grades intersected in multiple holes. The drilling results have given the Company the confidence to push on with the objective of monetising our asset and unlocking the extensional and exploration potential on our Eureka mining leases."
Level 2, 679 Murray Street, WEST PERTH WA 6005 | PO Box 1124, WEST PERTH WA 6872
T +61 8 9485 1040 | F +61 8 9485 1050 | Einfo@tyrannaresources.com| W tyrannaresources.com
ASX TYX | ABN 79 124 990 405
Page |1
Figure 1: Plan view showing location of in-pit RC drill holes
The drilling program has delivered very encouraging results, confirming the continuity and grade of the mineralisation directly below the open pit floor (refer Figure 2 & 3). As previously announced (refer ASX Announcement 19 February 2019) the aim of the in-pit drilling program was to target areas for potential mining in the north wall, south wall and within the open pit. The RC drilling program comprised of 945 metres for 30 holes which included, 3 holes in the northern ramp and 4 holes drilled into the nearby mineralised waste dump. Figures 2 and 3 illustrate the mineralised structure beneath the existing pit. The drilling had to penetrate a previously backfilled part of the pit in order to access the remaining mineralisation. These additional assay results will now be included within an updated resource model for Eureka.
Figure 2: Cross section 1 through Eureka pit (see fig 1 for location)
Figure 3: Cross section 2 through Eureka pit (see fig 1 for location)
Table 1. Significant Intersections > 1.0 g/t Au
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth
|
From
|
To
|
Width
|
Grade
|
Comments
|
19ERC01
|
332541
|
6643802
|
392
|
-61
|
266
|
46
|
4
|
7
|
3
|
1.24
|
19ERC02
|
332524
|
6643805
|
395
|
-60
|
266
|
35
|
25
|
26
|
1
|
1.75
|
19ERC03
|
332507
|
6643805
|
398
|
-58
|
266
|
34
|
NSR
|
19ERC04
|
332538
|
6643588
|
350
|
-67
|
270
|
53
|
39
|
46
|
7
|
3.03
|
backfill to 22m
|
19ERC05
|
332525
|
6643660
|
323
|
-90
|
0
|
33
|
27
|
30
|
3
|
0.62
|
19ERC06
|
332517
|
6643653
|
328
|
-90
|
0
|
27
|
failed to reach depth
|
backfill to 6m
|
19ERC07
|
332515
|
6643657
|
324
|
-63
|
288
|
29
|
NSR
|
backfill to 4m
|
19ERC08
|
332518
|
6643660
|
323
|
-90
|
0
|
30
|
19
|
25
|
6
|
2.52
|
backfill to 5m
|
19ERC09
|
332515
|
6643649
|
326
|
-65
|
270
|
23
|
16
|
21
|
5
|
2.06
|
backfill to 10m
|
19ERC10
|
332520
|
6643647
|
326
|
-73
|
255
|
20
|
NSR
|
backfill to 3m
|
19ERC11
|
332528
|
6643647
|
326
|
-90
|
0
|
33
|
NSR
|
backfill to 3m
|
19ERC12
|
332528
|
6643652
|
327
|
-90
|
0
|
38
|
33
|
38
|
5
|
25.62
|
backfill to 11m
|
19ERC13
|
332526
|
6643564
|
345
|
-60
|
270
|
20
|
failed to reach depth
|
backfill to 2m
|
19ERC14
|
332526
|
6643563
|
346
|
-57
|
236
|
44
|
36
|
44
|
8
|
2.38
|
19ERC15
|
332515
|
6643564
|
344
|
-60
|
270
|
9
|
failed to reach depth
|
19ERC16
|
332503
|
6643564
|
342
|
-60
|
270
|
25
|
7
|
16
|
9
|
1.27
|
19ERC17
|
332516
|
6643563
|
344
|
-54
|
232
|
34
|
20
|
32
|
12
|
2.63
|
19ERC18
|
332517
|
6643569
|
343
|
-60
|
270
|
29
|
23
|
28
|
5
|
3.74
|
19ERC19
|
332504
|
6643563
|
343
|
-49
|
225
|
28
|
11
|
22
|
11
|
0.96
|
19ERC20
|
332504
|
6643569
|
341
|
-60
|
270
|
21
|
12
|
21
|
9
|
2.46
|
backfill to 4m
|
19ERC21
|
332529
|
6643572
|
346
|
-60
|
270
|
39
|
34
|
36
|
2
|
1.32
|
backfill to 27m
|
19ERC22
|
332523
|
6643600
|
350
|
-61
|
270
|
43
|
36
|
39
|
3
|
1.39
|
backfill to 27m
|
19ERC23
|
332542
|
6643605
|
351
|
-73
|
270
|
48
|
46
|
48
|
2
|
1.76
|
backfill to 10m
|
19ERC24
|
332532
|
6643594
|
350
|
-64
|
270
|
45
|
NSR
|
backfill to 27m
|
19ERC25
|
332521
|
6643594
|
350
|
-61
|
270
|
40
|
NSR
|
backfill to 36m
|
19ERC26
|
332538
|
6643580
|
351
|
-62
|
270
|
48
|
36
|
47
|
11
|
1.97
|
backfill to 27m
|
Figure 4: Eureka Project Location
|
Bruno Seneque,
|
Managing Director
|
Investor Relations
|
P: +61 8 9485 1040
|
P: +61 412 036 231
|
peter@nwrcommunications.com.au
Peter Taylor
Competent person statement: The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Nicholas Revell, who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscience and who has more than five years' experience in the field of activity being reported on. Mr. Revell is the Technical Director of the Company.
Mr. Revell has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Revell consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
