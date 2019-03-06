Tyranna Resources : Eureka Drilling Intersects 5m at 25.6 grams per tonne Au

7 March 2019

Drilling intersects 5m @ 25.6 g/t Au at Eureka

Highlights

 Highest ever intersection at Eureka mine of 1m @ 89.7 g/t Au (19ERC12)

 Best intersections include: o 5m @ 25.6 g/t Au from 33m inc' 1m @ 89.7 g/t Au from 34m (19ERC12) o 7m @ 3.0 g/t Au from 39m (19ERC04) o 12m @ 2.6 g/t Au from 20m inc' 1m @ 15.8 g/t Au from 26m (19ERC17) o 5m @ 3.7 g/t Au from 23m inc' 1m @ 13.5 g/t Au from 24m (19ERC18) o 9m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 12m (19ERC20)



Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX: TYX) ('Tyranna' or 'the Company'), is pleased to announce that exciting assays have been received from the in-pit Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling conducted in February at the Company's 100% owned Eureka Gold Project located 50km north of the gold mining centre of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

Among the results received, of particular note, was hole 19ERC12 returning the highest ever grade intersected in the history of the Eureka mine at 1m at 89.7 g/t Au (with the repeat assay of 1m at 117.3 g/t Au). This hole also ended in mineralisation with the end of hole (EOH) grade of 1m @ 6.7 g/t Au. This indicates that the mineralisation remains open and is clearly demonstrated in Figure 3 (Eureka Section Looking North).

This program had a total of 23 holes drilled inside the potential production area and 35% of the holes returned an average intercept of 7 metres greater than 2 g/t Au. Also encouraging was the fact that 4 of these holes ended in mineralisation which will require follow up drilling in the near future.

Managing Director of Tyranna Resources, Mr Bruno Seneque commented,

"The drilling program has no doubt increased our geological confidence in the Eureka mineralisation. We are particularly pleased with the spectacular grades intersected in multiple holes. The drilling results have given the Company the confidence to push on with the objective of monetising our asset and unlocking the extensional and exploration potential on our Eureka mining leases."

Figure 1: Plan view showing location of in-pit RC drill holes

The drilling program has delivered very encouraging results, confirming the continuity and grade of the mineralisation directly below the open pit floor (refer Figure 2 & 3). As previously announced (refer ASX Announcement 19 February 2019) the aim of the in-pit drilling program was to target areas for potential mining in the north wall, south wall and within the open pit. The RC drilling program comprised of 945 metres for 30 holes which included, 3 holes in the northern ramp and 4 holes drilled into the nearby mineralised waste dump. Figures 2 and 3 illustrate the mineralised structure beneath the existing pit. The drilling had to penetrate a previously backfilled part of the pit in order to access the remaining mineralisation. These additional assay results will now be included within an updated resource model for Eureka.

Figure 2: Cross section 1 through Eureka pit (see fig 1 for location)

Figure 3: Cross section 2 through Eureka pit (see fig 1 for location)

Table 1. Significant Intersections > 1.0 g/t Au

East North RL Dip Azimuth Depth From To Width Grade Comments 19ERC01 332541 6643802 392 -61 266 46 4 7 3 1.24 19ERC02 332524 6643805 395 -60 266 35 25 26 1 1.75 19ERC03 332507 6643805 398 -58 266 34 NSR 19ERC04 332538 6643588 350 -67 270 53 39 46 7 3.03 backfill to 22m 19ERC05 332525 6643660 323 -90 0 33 27 30 3 0.62 19ERC06 332517 6643653 328 -90 0 27 failed to reach depth backfill to 6m 19ERC07 332515 6643657 324 -63 288 29 NSR backfill to 4m 19ERC08 332518 6643660 323 -90 0 30 19 25 6 2.52 backfill to 5m 19ERC09 332515 6643649 326 -65 270 23 16 21 5 2.06 backfill to 10m 19ERC10 332520 6643647 326 -73 255 20 NSR backfill to 3m 19ERC11 332528 6643647 326 -90 0 33 NSR backfill to 3m 19ERC12 332528 6643652 327 -90 0 38 33 38 5 25.62 backfill to 11m 19ERC13 332526 6643564 345 -60 270 20 failed to reach depth backfill to 2m 19ERC14 332526 6643563 346 -57 236 44 36 44 8 2.38 19ERC15 332515 6643564 344 -60 270 9 failed to reach depth 19ERC16 332503 6643564 342 -60 270 25 7 16 9 1.27 19ERC17 332516 6643563 344 -54 232 34 20 32 12 2.63 19ERC18 332517 6643569 343 -60 270 29 23 28 5 3.74 19ERC19 332504 6643563 343 -49 225 28 11 22 11 0.96 19ERC20 332504 6643569 341 -60 270 21 12 21 9 2.46 backfill to 4m 19ERC21 332529 6643572 346 -60 270 39 34 36 2 1.32 backfill to 27m 19ERC22 332523 6643600 350 -61 270 43 36 39 3 1.39 backfill to 27m 19ERC23 332542 6643605 351 -73 270 48 46 48 2 1.76 backfill to 10m 19ERC24 332532 6643594 350 -64 270 45 NSR backfill to 27m 19ERC25 332521 6643594 350 -61 270 40 NSR backfill to 36m 19ERC26 332538 6643580 351 -62 270 48 36 47 11 1.97 backfill to 27m

Figure 4: Eureka Project Location

Competent person statement: The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Nicholas Revell, who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscience and who has more than five years' experience in the field of activity being reported on. Mr. Revell is the Technical Director of the Company.

Mr. Revell has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Revell consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

