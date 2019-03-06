Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Tyranna Resources Ltd    TYX   AU000000TYX5

TYRANNA RESOURCES LTD

(TYX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tyranna Resources : Eureka Drilling Intersects 5m at 25.6 grams per tonne Au

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 07:02pm EST

7 March 2019

Drilling intersects 5m @ 25.6 g/t Au at Eureka

Highlights

  • Highest ever intersection at Eureka mine of 1m @ 89.7 g/t Au (19ERC12)

  • Best intersections include:

    • o 5m @ 25.6 g/t Au from 33m inc' 1m @ 89.7 g/t Au from 34m (19ERC12)

    • o 7m @ 3.0 g/t Au from 39m (19ERC04)

    • o 12m @ 2.6 g/t Au from 20m inc' 1m @ 15.8 g/t Au from 26m (19ERC17)

    • o 5m @ 3.7 g/t Au from 23m inc' 1m @ 13.5 g/t Au from 24m (19ERC18)

    • o 9m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 12m (19ERC20)

Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX: TYX) ('Tyranna' or 'the Company'), is pleased to announce that exciting assays have been received from the in-pit Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling conducted in February at the Company's 100% owned Eureka Gold Project located 50km north of the gold mining centre of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

Among the results received, of particular note, was hole 19ERC12 returning the highest ever grade intersected in the history of the Eureka mine at 1m at 89.7 g/t Au (with the repeat assay of 1m at 117.3 g/t Au). This hole also ended in mineralisation with the end of hole (EOH) grade of 1m @ 6.7 g/t Au. This indicates that the mineralisation remains open and is clearly demonstrated in Figure 3 (Eureka Section Looking North).

This program had a total of 23 holes drilled inside the potential production area and 35% of the holes returned an average intercept of 7 metres greater than 2 g/t Au. Also encouraging was the fact that 4 of these holes ended in mineralisation which will require follow up drilling in the near future.

Managing Director of Tyranna Resources, Mr Bruno Seneque commented,

"The drilling program has no doubt increased our geological confidence in the Eureka mineralisation. We are particularly pleased with the spectacular grades intersected in multiple holes. The drilling results have given the Company the confidence to push on with the objective of monetising our asset and unlocking the extensional and exploration potential on our Eureka mining leases."

Level 2, 679 Murray Street, WEST PERTH WA 6005 | PO Box 1124, WEST PERTH WA 6872

T +61 8 9485 1040 | F +61 8 9485 1050 | Einfo@tyrannaresources.com| W tyrannaresources.com

ASX TYX | ABN 79 124 990 405

Page |1

Figure 1: Plan view showing location of in-pit RC drill holes

The drilling program has delivered very encouraging results, confirming the continuity and grade of the mineralisation directly below the open pit floor (refer Figure 2 & 3). As previously announced (refer ASX Announcement 19 February 2019) the aim of the in-pit drilling program was to target areas for potential mining in the north wall, south wall and within the open pit. The RC drilling program comprised of 945 metres for 30 holes which included, 3 holes in the northern ramp and 4 holes drilled into the nearby mineralised waste dump. Figures 2 and 3 illustrate the mineralised structure beneath the existing pit. The drilling had to penetrate a previously backfilled part of the pit in order to access the remaining mineralisation. These additional assay results will now be included within an updated resource model for Eureka.

Level 2, 679 Murray Street, WEST PERTH WA 6005 | PO Box 1124, WEST PERTH WA 6872

T +61 8 9485 1040 | F +61 8 9485 1050 | Einfo@tyrannaresources.com| W tyrannaresources.com

ASX TYX | ABN 79 124 990 405

Page |2

Figure 2: Cross section 1 through Eureka pit (see fig 1 for location)

Figure 3: Cross section 2 through Eureka pit (see fig 1 for location)

Level 2, 679 Murray Street, WEST PERTH WA 6005 | PO Box 1124, WEST PERTH WA 6872

T +61 8 9485 1040 | F +61 8 9485 1050 | Einfo@tyrannaresources.com| W tyrannaresources.com

ASX TYX | ABN 79 124 990 405

Page |3

Table 1. Significant Intersections > 1.0 g/t Au

East

North

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth

From

To

Width

Grade

Comments

19ERC01

332541

6643802

392

-61

266

46

4

7

3

1.24

19ERC02

332524

6643805

395

-60

266

35

25

26

1

1.75

19ERC03

332507

6643805

398

-58

266

34

NSR

19ERC04

332538

6643588

350

-67

270

53

39

46

7

3.03

backfill to 22m

19ERC05

332525

6643660

323

-90

0

33

27

30

3

0.62

19ERC06

332517

6643653

328

-90

0

27

failed to reach depth

backfill to 6m

19ERC07

332515

6643657

324

-63

288

29

NSR

backfill to 4m

19ERC08

332518

6643660

323

-90

0

30

19

25

6

2.52

backfill to 5m

19ERC09

332515

6643649

326

-65

270

23

16

21

5

2.06

backfill to 10m

19ERC10

332520

6643647

326

-73

255

20

NSR

backfill to 3m

19ERC11

332528

6643647

326

-90

0

33

NSR

backfill to 3m

19ERC12

332528

6643652

327

-90

0

38

33

38

5

25.62

backfill to 11m

19ERC13

332526

6643564

345

-60

270

20

failed to reach depth

backfill to 2m

19ERC14

332526

6643563

346

-57

236

44

36

44

8

2.38

19ERC15

332515

6643564

344

-60

270

9

failed to reach depth

19ERC16

332503

6643564

342

-60

270

25

7

16

9

1.27

19ERC17

332516

6643563

344

-54

232

34

20

32

12

2.63

19ERC18

332517

6643569

343

-60

270

29

23

28

5

3.74

19ERC19

332504

6643563

343

-49

225

28

11

22

11

0.96

19ERC20

332504

6643569

341

-60

270

21

12

21

9

2.46

backfill to 4m

19ERC21

332529

6643572

346

-60

270

39

34

36

2

1.32

backfill to 27m

19ERC22

332523

6643600

350

-61

270

43

36

39

3

1.39

backfill to 27m

19ERC23

332542

6643605

351

-73

270

48

46

48

2

1.76

backfill to 10m

19ERC24

332532

6643594

350

-64

270

45

NSR

backfill to 27m

19ERC25

332521

6643594

350

-61

270

40

NSR

backfill to 36m

19ERC26

332538

6643580

351

-62

270

48

36

47

11

1.97

backfill to 27m

Level 2, 679 Murray Street, WEST PERTH WA 6005 | PO Box 1124, WEST PERTH WA 6872

T +61 8 9485 1040 | F +61 8 9485 1050 | Einfo@tyrannaresources.com| W tyrannaresources.com

ASX TYX | ABN 79 124 990 405

Page |4

Figure 4: Eureka Project Location

Bruno Seneque,

Managing Director

Investor Relations

P: +61 8 9485 1040

P: +61 412 036 231

peter@nwrcommunications.com.au

Peter Taylor

Competent person statement: The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Nicholas Revell, who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscience and who has more than five years' experience in the field of activity being reported on. Mr. Revell is the Technical Director of the Company.

Mr. Revell has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Revell consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Level 2, 679 Murray Street, WEST PERTH WA 6005 | PO Box 1124, WEST PERTH WA 6872

T +61 8 9485 1040 | F +61 8 9485 1050 | Einfo@tyrannaresources.com| W tyrannaresources.com

ASX TYX | ABN 79 124 990 405

Page |5

Disclaimer

Tyranna Resources Limited published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 00:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TYRANNA RESOURCES LTD
07:02pTYRANNA RESOURCES : Eureka Drilling Intersects 5m at 25.6 grams per tonne Au
PU
03/04TYRANNA RESOURCES : Alliance Resources Ltd - High Grade Gold Results Continue to..
AQ
03/04TYRANNA RESOURCES : and partner reveal high grade gold results from Wilcherry Pr..
AQ
02/19TYRANNA RESOURCES : completes 30-hole drill program at Eureka open pit
AQ
02/18TYRANNA RESOURCES : Progresses Eureka Gold Mine
PU
02/13TYRANNA RESOURCES : results suggest larger cobalt base metals system in Nevada
AQ
02/13TYRANNA RESOURCES : Cobalt and base metal targets identified along strike from t..
AQ
2018AGS : SAEMC-7 December 2018-Exploration Manager's Presentation
PU
2018TYRANNA RESOURCES LIMITED : - High Grade Drilling Results at Eureka
AQ
2018TYRANNA RESOURCES : High Grade Drilling Results at Eureka
PU
More news
Chart TYRANNA RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Tyranna Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Bruno Seneque Managing Director & Non-Executive Director
Geoffrey Thomas Clifford Non-Executive Chairman
Pragiyugi Gouw Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Nicholas Gerard Revell Director & Technical Director
Joseph S. Pinto Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TYRANNA RESOURCES LTD-33.33%0
VALE-8.35%65 429
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED55.13%14 193
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.35.70%8 285
NMDC LTD9.19%4 739
FERREXPO PLC38.35%2 090
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.