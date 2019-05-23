Tyranna Resources : Identifies Early Mining Opportunity at Eureka

Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX: TYX) ('Tyranna' or 'the Company'), is pleased to announce that independent mining consultants Entech have completed a review of a restart study at the Company's 100% owned Eureka Gold Project located 50km north of the gold mining centre of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

The Board is in the process of reviewing funding options, with a preference for minimal or no shareholder dilution

Funds generated from mining will enable further exploration on the Eureka Gold Project to test extensions to the south and at depth.

Mineralised material accessed via shallow open pit mining and an adit into north pit wall producing an approximate combined total 60,500t of ore at a diluted grade of 2.1g/t for 4,057 ounces of contained gold over a

Cautionary Statement

The Re-Start Study referred to in this announcement is based on lower-level technical and economic assessments and is insufficient to support estimation of Ore Reserves, or to provide assurance of an economic development case at this stage, or to provide certainty that the conclusions of the Re-Start Study will be realised. Further, the Company cautions that there is no certainty that the forecast financial information derived from production targets will be realised. All material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets are set out in this announcement. The estimated mineral resources underpinning the Re-Start Study production targets have been prepared by Competent Persons in accordance with the current JORC Code 2012 Edition and the current ASX Listing Rules. No Inferred Mineral Resource material is included in the life of mine plan (refer Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements). Tyranna has concluded it has reasonable basis for providing the forward-looking statements included in this announcement. The detailed reasons for that conclusion are outlined throughout this announcement and Material Assumptions on page 4-5.

Tyranna Managing Director Bruno Seneque said: "The results of the mining study as an early mining opportunity demonstrates the potential to generate good free positive cash flow for the business with minimal upfront capital delivering a very good cash margin over a short period.

"We plan to generate cash flow to self-fund exploration to grow our assets at Eureka with minimal shareholder dilution.

"Plans are underway to secure a funding solution that will enable Tyranna to commence mining at Eureka and in the meantime, mining approvals will be fast tracked, mining and haulage contractors appointed, and negotiations with the preferred toll treater will be concluded."

Independent mining consultant Entech has reviewed the study and has identified no fatal flaws. The Board will now consider funding options for the restart, with the objective of either no or minimal dilution for existing shareholders, given the relatively modest capital drawdown required. This will include internal funding, traditional debt/equity, profit share arrangements with strategic partners, sale or partial sale of Company assets.

Overview

The Eureka project comprises the oxide and transition material contained in the updated Mineral Resource announced to the ASX on 13 March 2019. The 100% owned project is located on granted Mining Leases, 50km north of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in Western Australia.

