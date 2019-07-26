Log in
TYRANNA RESOURCES : June 2019 Quarterly Activities Report
PU
TYRANNA RESOURCES : June 2019 Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
TYRANNA RESOURCES : Change of Company Address
PU
Tyranna Resources : June 2019 Quarterly Cashflow Report

07/26/2019 | 03:35am EDT

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

+Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

TYRANNA RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

79 124 990 405

30 June 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

(a.i) exploration & evaluation - TYX

(265)

(1,801)

(a.ii) exploration & evaluation - Wilcherry JV

-

-

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(108)

(344)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(105)

(903)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

1

5

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(6)

(7)

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Research and development refunds

-

-

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(483)

(3,050)

activities

2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

(3)

(b) tenements (see item 10)

(68)

(1,379)

(c) investments

-

(50)

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

1,500

(b) tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

335

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(68)

403

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

-

-

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of

-

(20)

shares, convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

-

(20)

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

1,056

3,173

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(483)

(3,050)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(68)

403

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

-

(20)

(item 3.10 above)

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

2

1

cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

507

507

period

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

11

8

5.2

Call deposits

496

1,048

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

507

1,056

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) *

  • The Company also held shares in other ASX Listed Companies which are valued at $467,000 based on market price at 30 June 2019.

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

140

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Payment of directors' fees, salaries, and superannuation to the directors for the quarter ended 30 June 2019.

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

-

7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8.

Financing facilities available

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Add notes as necessary for an

at quarter end

quarter end

understanding of the position

$A'000

$A'000

8.1

Loan facilities

-

-

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

-

-

8.3

Other (please specify)

-

-

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

150

9.2

Development

-

9.3

Production

-

9.4

Staff costs

100

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

100

9.6

Other (provide details if material)

-

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

350

10.

Changes in

Tenement

Nature of interest

Interest at

Interest

tenements

reference

beginning

at end of

(items 2.1(b) and

and

of quarter

quarter

2.2(b) above)

location

10.1

Interests in mining

As per Appendix 1

-

tenements and

Quarterly Activities

petroleum tenements

Report 30 June 2019

lapsed, relinquished

or reduced

10.2

Interests in mining

As per Appendix 1

-

tenements and

Quarterly Activities

petroleum tenements

Report 30 June 2019

acquired or increased

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Compliance statement

  • This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  • This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

Company secretary

Date: 26 July 2019

Print name:

Yugi Gouw

Notes

  1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
  2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tyranna Resources Limited published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 07:34:07 UTC
