TYRANNA RESOURCES LTD (TYX)
Tyranna Resources : Near Surface Gold Results at Campfire Bore

10/17/2018 | 01:08am CEST

17 October 2018

Shallow gold results at Campfire Bore drilling confirms supergene mineralisation starts from near surface

Highlights

  • Campfire Bore shallow supergene drilling confirms high grade intercept from 12m below surface

  • Best Intersections include :

    o

    18CBRC015:

    15m @ 3.02 g/t gold from 36m inc 6m @ 5.13 g/t

    o

    18CBRC034:

    12m @ 1.58 g/t gold from 39m

    o

    18CBRC035:

    7m @ 2.19g/t gold from 12m inc 1m @ 11.6 g/t

    o

    18CBRC002:

    2m @ 5.33 g/t gold from 39m

    See table 1 for more significant intercepts

  • 35 Holes completed for 1,989 metres ( 18CBRC001-18CBRC035 )

  • All RC results received and Resource Model to be upgraded

The Directors of Tyranna Resources Limited ("Tyranna") (ASX: TYX), as manager of the Western Gawler Craton Joint Venture which includes WPG Resources Ltd (ASX: WPG) and Coombedown Resources Pty Ltd are pleased to announce assay results from 35 reverse circulation (RC) holes drilled at the Campfire Bore Gold Prospect, which is approximately 37 km north of the Challenger Gold Mine and part of the large Jumbuck Gold Project in the Northern Gawler Block of South Australia. The results from hole 18CBRC035 intersected mineralisation only 12m (down hole) from surface at Campfire Bore which indicates potential shallower mineralisation than previously found.

Commenting on these results, MD Bruno Seneque said, "Finding good grades so close to surface was a welcome surprise and interfacing the supergene at these levels underscores our confidence in this project. This infill programme just completed is a major step forwards for Campfire Bore and will allow the Company to upgrade and increase the confidence of the current Resource. The closer spaced drilling will also allow the Tyranna team to shore up internal structural and mineralisation models which will have a positive impact for exploration, not only at Campfire Bore, but over the whole Jumbuck Project area."

Previous drilling in 2016 also intersected shallow high-grade supergene mineralisation. Significant drill results by Tyranna during the 2016 calendar year include (refer ASX announcement dated 10 November 2016):

16CBRC005:

6m @ 2.7 g/t gold from 39m

16CBRC015:

5m @ 8.1 g/t gold from 36m inc 1m@36.8g/t Au

16CBRC022:

2m @ 2.2 g/t gold from 36m

16CBRC022:

1m @ 37.8 g/t gold from 47m

Level 2, 679 Murray Street, WEST PERTH WA 6005 | PO Box 1124, WEST PERTH WA 6872

T +61 8 9485 1040 | F +61 8 9485 1050 | Einfo@tyrannaresources.com| W tyrannaresources.com

ASX TYX | ABN 79 124 990 405

Page | 1

16CBRC029:

1m @ 30.5 g/t gold from 41m

16CBRC033:

3m @ 8.2 g/t gold from 32m

16CBRC038:

14m @ 2.67 g/t gold from 74m

16CBRC035:

16m @ 1.55 g/t gold from 46m inc 1m@11.5g/t Au

16CBRC040:

6m @ 2.0 g/t gold from 35m

16CBRC044:

11m @ 1.70 g/t gold from 33m

Holes 18CBRC001 to 18CBRC035 were drilled to test the shallow nature of the supergene mineralisation zones, the average vertical depth to the zones was approximately 30m from the surface, with one hole in particular 18CBRC035 intercepting the zone from 12m below the surface.

Figure 1: Drillhole location Plan at Campfire Bore

Level 2, 679 Murray Street, WEST PERTH WA 6005 | PO Box 1124, WEST PERTH WA 6872

T +61 8 9485 1040 | F +61 8 9485 1050 | Einfo@tyrannaresources.com| W tyrannaresources.com

ASX TYX | ABN 79 124 990 405

Page | 2

Figure 2: Campfire Bore Chip Trays (18CBRC015: 15m @ 3.02)

Figure 2a: Campfire Bore Chip Trays (18CBRC035: 7m @ 2.14 )

Level 2, 679 Murray Street, WEST PERTH WA 6005 | PO Box 1124, WEST PERTH WA 6872

T +61 8 9485 1040 | F +61 8 9485 1050 | Einfo@tyrannaresources.com| W tyrannaresources.com

ASX TYX | ABN 79 124 990 405

Page | 3

Table 1: Significant Intersections > 1.0g/t Au

Hole ID

Northing

Easting

DIP

AZ M

EOH

Depth From (m)

Depth To (m)

Intercept Width (m)

Au g/t

18CBRC002

6722899

382176

-60

120

60

39

41

2

5.33

18CBRC003

6722918

382153

-60

120

66

40

41

1

5.8

18CBRC005

6722944

382109

-60

120

54

36

43

7

1.14

18CBRC006

6722955

382090

-60

120

66

58

60

2

2.02

18CBRC009

6722926

382224

-60

120

60

43

44

1

1.64

18CBRC012

6722970

382160

-60

120

60

30

33

3

1.20

18CBRC015

6722898

382083

-60

120

54

36

51

15

3.02

18CBRC015

including

"

"

"

"

38

44

6

5.13

18CBRC021

6722773

382136

-60

120

60

33

36

3

1.06

18CBRC022

6722785

382116

-60

120

60

38

39

1

1.49

18CBRC026

6722460

381570

-60

120

66

46

50

4

1.42

18CBRC027

6722473

381548

-60

120

66

35

36

6

1.35

18CBRC028

6722487

381525

-60

120

66

55

61

1

1.20

18CBRC028

6722487

381525

-60

120

66

56

57

1

4.09

18CBRC029

6722496

381607

-60

120

60

39

40

1

1.24

18CBRC030

6722508

381586

-60

120

72

44

46

2

1.70

18CBRC034

6722876

382036

-60

120

54

39

51

12

1.58

18CBRC034

including

"

-60

120

"

41

42

1

5.7

18CBRC034

including

"

-60

120

"

46

47

1

6.2

18CBRC035

6722858

382056

-60

120

66

12

19

7

2.19

18CBRC035

including

"

-60

120

"

14

15

1

11.6

18CBRC035

including

"

-60

120

"

34

35

1

2.14

Level 2, 679 Murray Street, WEST PERTH WA 6005 | PO Box 1124, WEST PERTH WA 6872

T +61 8 9485 1040 | F +61 8 9485 1050 | Einfo@tyrannaresources.com| W tyrannaresources.com

ASX TYX | ABN 79 124 990 405

Page | 4

Figure 3: Location map of Jumbuck Gold project

Figure 4: Greenewood & Campfire Bore Location Map

Bruno Seneque,

Peter Taylor

Managing Director

Investor Relations

P: +61 8 9485 1040

P: +61 412 036 231

peter@nwrcommunications.com.au

About Tyranna

About Tyranna Resources Limited

Tyranna Resources is an ASX listed diversified minerals exploration Company with a significant portfolio of assets at various stages of development.

Eureka Gold Mine

Tyranna announced the Eureka Gold Project acquisition in December 2017. A reserve/resource definition drilling program will be drilled to comply the historic mineral resource (as announced on 1st December 2017) with JORC 2012 and to provide geotechnical samples for structural information collection and interpretation and metallurgical test work, which will closely be followed by the commencement of a mining feasibility study.

About the Goodsprings Cobalt and Base Metals Project

The Goodsprings Cobalt and Base Metals Project comprises 329 mining claims covering 6,580 acres located within the Goodsprings mining district in southern Nevada, 48 kms southwest of Las Vegas and approximately 8 kms west of the town of Jean and 3.2 kms southwest of the town of Goodsprings, Nevada.

Due to the lack of any modern exploration, the project area presents very attractive opportunities to deploy modern exploration techniques which Tyranna is planning to commence in the last quarter of CY 2018.

Jumbuck JV (Tyranna Resources Limited - 78% / WPG Resources Limited - 22%)

Tyranna's Jumbuck Gold project controls 9,762 km² surrounding the Challenger Gold Mine (>1.2M Oz's gold produced @ 6g/t Au). The close proximity of Campfire Bore, Greenewood and Golf Bore to the 1.2m oz Challenger Gold Mine is a key driver for Tyranna which aims to identify a similar analogue deposit. The Company target for the Jumbuck Gold

Level 2, 679 Murray Street, WEST PERTH WA 6005 | PO Box 1124, WEST PERTH WA 6872

T +61 8 9485 1040 | F +61 8 9485 1050 | Einfo@tyrannaresources.com| W tyrannaresources.com

ASX TYX | ABN 79 124 990 405

Page | 5

Disclaimer

Tyranna Resources Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 23:07:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Bruno Seneque Managing Director & Non-Executive Director
Geoffrey Thomas Clifford Non-Executive Chairman
Pragiyugi Gouw Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Nicholas Gerard Revell Director & Technical Director
Joseph S. Pinto Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TYRANNA RESOURCES LTD-27.78%0
VALE45.93%80 496
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-19.88%8 665
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-20.32%6 586
NMDC LTD-17.79%4 831
FERREXPO PLC-21.90%1 772
