Tyranna Resources : Near Surface Gold Results at Campfire Bore

17 October 2018

Shallow gold results at Campfire Bore drilling confirms supergene mineralisation starts from near surface

Highlights

 Campfire Bore shallow supergene drilling confirms high grade intercept from 12m below surface

 Best Intersections include : o 18CBRC015: 15m @ 3.02 g/t gold from 36m inc 6m @ 5.13 g/t o 18CBRC034: 12m @ 1.58 g/t gold from 39m o 18CBRC035: 7m @ 2.19g/t gold from 12m inc 1m @ 11.6 g/t o 18CBRC002: 2m @ 5.33 g/t gold from 39m See table 1 for more significant intercepts

 35 Holes completed for 1,989 metres ( 18CBRC001-18CBRC035 )

 All RC results received and Resource Model to be upgraded

The Directors of Tyranna Resources Limited ("Tyranna") (ASX: TYX), as manager of the Western Gawler Craton Joint Venture which includes WPG Resources Ltd (ASX: WPG) and Coombedown Resources Pty Ltd are pleased to announce assay results from 35 reverse circulation (RC) holes drilled at the Campfire Bore Gold Prospect, which is approximately 37 km north of the Challenger Gold Mine and part of the large Jumbuck Gold Project in the Northern Gawler Block of South Australia. The results from hole 18CBRC035 intersected mineralisation only 12m (down hole) from surface at Campfire Bore which indicates potential shallower mineralisation than previously found.

Commenting on these results, MD Bruno Seneque said, "Finding good grades so close to surface was a welcome surprise and interfacing the supergene at these levels underscores our confidence in this project. This infill programme just completed is a major step forwards for Campfire Bore and will allow the Company to upgrade and increase the confidence of the current Resource. The closer spaced drilling will also allow the Tyranna team to shore up internal structural and mineralisation models which will have a positive impact for exploration, not only at Campfire Bore, but over the whole Jumbuck Project area."

Previous drilling in 2016 also intersected shallow high-grade supergene mineralisation. Significant drill results by Tyranna during the 2016 calendar year include (refer ASX announcement dated 10 November 2016):

 16CBRC005: 6m @ 2.7 g/t gold from 39m  16CBRC015: 5m @ 8.1 g/t gold from 36m inc 1m@36.8g/t Au  16CBRC022: 2m @ 2.2 g/t gold from 36m  16CBRC022: 1m @ 37.8 g/t gold from 47m

 16CBRC029: 1m @ 30.5 g/t gold from 41m  16CBRC033: 3m @ 8.2 g/t gold from 32m  16CBRC038: 14m @ 2.67 g/t gold from 74m  16CBRC035: 16m @ 1.55 g/t gold from 46m inc 1m@11.5g/t Au  16CBRC040: 6m @ 2.0 g/t gold from 35m  16CBRC044: 11m @ 1.70 g/t gold from 33m

Holes 18CBRC001 to 18CBRC035 were drilled to test the shallow nature of the supergene mineralisation zones, the average vertical depth to the zones was approximately 30m from the surface, with one hole in particular 18CBRC035 intercepting the zone from 12m below the surface.

Figure 1: Drillhole location Plan at Campfire Bore

Figure 2: Campfire Bore Chip Trays (18CBRC015: 15m @ 3.02)

Figure 2a: Campfire Bore Chip Trays (18CBRC035: 7m @ 2.14 )

Table 1: Significant Intersections > 1.0g/t Au

Hole ID Northing Easting DIP AZ M EOH Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Intercept Width (m) Au g/t 18CBRC002 6722899 382176 -60 120 60 39 41 2 5.33 18CBRC003 6722918 382153 -60 120 66 40 41 1 5.8 18CBRC005 6722944 382109 -60 120 54 36 43 7 1.14 18CBRC006 6722955 382090 -60 120 66 58 60 2 2.02 18CBRC009 6722926 382224 -60 120 60 43 44 1 1.64 18CBRC012 6722970 382160 -60 120 60 30 33 3 1.20 18CBRC015 6722898 382083 -60 120 54 36 51 15 3.02 18CBRC015 including " " " " 38 44 6 5.13 18CBRC021 6722773 382136 -60 120 60 33 36 3 1.06 18CBRC022 6722785 382116 -60 120 60 38 39 1 1.49 18CBRC026 6722460 381570 -60 120 66 46 50 4 1.42 18CBRC027 6722473 381548 -60 120 66 35 36 6 1.35 18CBRC028 6722487 381525 -60 120 66 55 61 1 1.20 18CBRC028 6722487 381525 -60 120 66 56 57 1 4.09 18CBRC029 6722496 381607 -60 120 60 39 40 1 1.24 18CBRC030 6722508 381586 -60 120 72 44 46 2 1.70 18CBRC034 6722876 382036 -60 120 54 39 51 12 1.58 18CBRC034 including " -60 120 " 41 42 1 5.7 18CBRC034 including " -60 120 " 46 47 1 6.2 18CBRC035 6722858 382056 -60 120 66 12 19 7 2.19 18CBRC035 including " -60 120 " 14 15 1 11.6 18CBRC035 including " -60 120 " 34 35 1 2.14

Figure 3: Location map of Jumbuck Gold project Figure 4: Greenewood & Campfire Bore Location Map Bruno Seneque, Peter Taylor Managing Director Investor Relations P: +61 8 9485 1040 P: +61 412 036 231 peter@nwrcommunications.com.au About Tyranna About Tyranna Resources Limited

Tyranna Resources is an ASX listed diversified minerals exploration Company with a significant portfolio of assets at various stages of development.

Eureka Gold Mine

Tyranna announced the Eureka Gold Project acquisition in December 2017. A reserve/resource definition drilling program will be drilled to comply the historic mineral resource (as announced on 1st December 2017) with JORC 2012 and to provide geotechnical samples for structural information collection and interpretation and metallurgical test work, which will closely be followed by the commencement of a mining feasibility study.

About the Goodsprings Cobalt and Base Metals Project

The Goodsprings Cobalt and Base Metals Project comprises 329 mining claims covering 6,580 acres located within the Goodsprings mining district in southern Nevada, 48 kms southwest of Las Vegas and approximately 8 kms west of the town of Jean and 3.2 kms southwest of the town of Goodsprings, Nevada.

Due to the lack of any modern exploration, the project area presents very attractive opportunities to deploy modern exploration techniques which Tyranna is planning to commence in the last quarter of CY 2018.

Jumbuck JV (Tyranna Resources Limited - 78% / WPG Resources Limited - 22%)

Tyranna's Jumbuck Gold project controls 9,762 km² surrounding the Challenger Gold Mine (>1.2M Oz's gold produced @ 6g/t Au). The close proximity of Campfire Bore, Greenewood and Golf Bore to the 1.2m oz Challenger Gold Mine is a key driver for Tyranna which aims to identify a similar analogue deposit. The Company target for the Jumbuck Gold

